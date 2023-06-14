Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/14/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

FULGENT GENETICS INC (FLGT) is a small-cap stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology-based company with a clinical diagnostic business and a therapeutic development business. The Company's clinical diagnostic business offers molecular diagnostic testing services, genetic testing, and anatomic pathology laboratory services designed to provide physicians and patients with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a range of cancers using a nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile (PK) profile of new and existing cancer drugs. Its business is built on its technology platform, which includes gene probes, data suppression and comparison algorithms, learning software, and laboratory information management systems. The Company's technology platform offers a test menu. The Company also offers next-generation sequencing (NGS) services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC (AMEH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, physician and specialist extenders, and hospitalists. The Company operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to participate successfully in value-based care arrangements. To implement a patient-centered, physician-centric experience, the Company also have other integrated and synergistic operations, including management service organizations (MSOs) that provide management and other services to its affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), outpatient clinics, and hospitalists that coordinate the care of patients in hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a diversified line of health care products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes gastroenterology products, women's health products, cardiovascular and metabolic products, pain and central nervous system products and respiratory drugs and vaccines. Its Diagnostic Products segment includes core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion medicine; molecular diagnostics polymerase chain reaction (PCR) instrument systems; point of care systems; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products, and informatics and automation solutions. Its Nutritional Products segment includes various forms of infant formula and follow-on formula, adult and other pediatric nutritional products and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

KURA ONCOLOGY INC (KURA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kura Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. The Company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer signaling pathways. The Company's products candidate includes Ziftomenib, Tipifarnib, and KO-2806. The Ziftomenib is a potent, selective, reversible and oral small molecule inhibitor that blocks the interaction of two proteins, menin and the protein expressed by the Lysine K-specific Methyl Transferase 2A gene for the treatment of genetically defined acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients. Tipifarnib is a potent, selective and orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase. KO-2806, is a next generation farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI), which it demonstrates improved potency, pharmacokinetic and physicochemical properties relative to earlier FTI drug candidates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LXRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its pipeline includes Sotagliflozin, LX9211, and LX2761. Sotagliflozin is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that is being developed for the treatment of heart failure and type I diabetes, and type II diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease and other cardiovascular risk factors. LX9211 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that is being developed for the treatment of neuropathic pain. The Company is conducting a Phase II clinical trial of LX9211 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and a second Phase II clinical trial of LX9211 in post-herpetic neuralgia. Its LX2761 is an orally-delivered small molecule compound that is designed to inhibit sodium-glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1) locally in the gastrointestinal tract without any inhibition of SGLT2 in the kidney.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

