Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 6/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The Company is providing technologies including mRNA-based therapies, cell therapies, small molecules and antibodies, which can be utilized for specific purposes or can be even combined with each other in a synergistic manner. It also develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

RESMED INC (RMD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ResMed Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep-disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease and other chronic diseases. It also offers software solutions for a variety of out-of-hospital care providers. The Company has two segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care and the Software-as-a-Service. Sleep apnea includes obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep. Its cloud-based digital health applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes. The Company's portfolio of products includes ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, dental devices and cloud-based software informatics solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company's products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic and noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves, including the Edwards SAPIEN XT, the Edwards SAPIEN 3, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valves are used to treat heart valve disease. It conducts operations worldwide and is managed in various geographical regions, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World. It sells products that are used to treat advanced cardiovascular disease in all regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

GLOBUS MEDICAL INC (GMED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The Company's product categories include Musculoskeletal Solutions and Enabling Technologies. Musculoskeletal Solutions consist primarily of implantable devices, biologics, accessories, and surgical instruments used in a range of spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical procedures. Its spine products address the majority of conditions affecting the spine, including degenerative conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma. It provides solutions that facilitate both open and minimally invasive surgery (MIS) techniques. It includes traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screws and rod systems. Its orthopedic trauma solutions are designed to treat a variety of orthopedic fracture patterns and patient anatomies in the upper and lower extremities, as well as the hip. Enabling Technologies is comprised of imaging, navigation and robotics (INR) solutions for assisted surgery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ZOETIS INC (ZTS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company's products are sold in more than 100 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

