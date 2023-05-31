Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

SEAGEN INC (SGEN) is a large-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer. The Company is engaged in commercializing ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, for the treatment of certain CD30-expressing lymphomas; PADCEV, or enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, for the treatment of certain metastatic urothelial cancers; TUKYSA, or tucatinib, for the treatment of certain metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) -positive breast and colorectal cancers, and TIVDAK, or tisotumab vedotin-tftv, for the treatment of certain metastatic cervical cancers. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers designed to address unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. Its programs including ADCETRIS, PADCEV and TIVDAK, are based on the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEAGEN INC

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company, which provides a range of skilled nursing and senior living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments: skilled services and Standard Bearer. Th skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment consist of select properties owned by the Company through its real estate investment trust (REIT) and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operations, including its own operating subsidiaries and third-party operators. It provides its services at about 288 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. It also acquires, leases and owns healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENSIGN GROUP INC

OWENS & MINOR, INC. (OMI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company integrating product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. The Company operates through two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. Its Products & Healthcare Services segment provides distribution, outsourced logistics and value-added services, and manufactures and sources medical surgical products, through its production and kitting operations. Its Patient Direct segment expands its business along the continuum of care through delivery of disposable medical supplies sold directly to patients and home health agencies and is a provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. It offers technology and solutions, personal protective equipment (PPE) and surgical products, as well as a products and services for patients managing chronic and acute conditions in the home setting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OWENS & MINOR, INC.

MOONLAKE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS (MLTX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, formerly known as Helix Acquisition Corp, is a Switzerland-based company engaged in the healthcare industry. The Firm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for immunologic diseases, including inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The Company develops tri-specific nanobody Sonelokimab (SLK) which purpose is to target and penetrate difficult-to-reach inflamed tissues. SLK is a molecule with enhanced enrichment in deep skin & joints and binding of targets. SLK inhibits IL-17A and IL-17F inhibition to treat inflammatory diseases, by independently inhibiting the naturally-occurring IL-17 A/A, A/F and F/F dimers that drive inflammation in patients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MOONLAKE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of its product candidate, AMX003 (sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol, also known as ursodoxicoltaurine) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company is developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases by leveraging knowledge and relationships in the neurodegenerative space. AMX0035 is a dual unfolded protein response (UPR)-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of PB and TURSO (also known as TUDCA). Its development of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), including lead ASO AMX0114, which targets calpain-2 (CAPN2), a gene encoding calcium-dependent proteolytic enzyme which has been implicated in the pathogenesis of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig.

