Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/3/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INSULET CORPORATION (PODD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insulet Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of its Omnipod System, a continuous insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System includes the Omnipod Insulin Management System (Classic Omnipod), the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH), and the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5). The Omnipod System features a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (Pod) that the user fills with insulin and wears directly on the body for up to three days at a time, which delivers personalized doses of insulin, and the Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) or Controller, a wireless, handheld device that programs the Pod with the user's personalized insulin-delivery instructions and wirelessly monitors the Pod's operation. The Company sells Pods to Amgen Inc. (Amgen) for use in the Neulasta Onpro kit, a delivery system for Amgen's Neulasta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INSULET CORPORATION

PODD Guru Analysis

PODD Fundamental Analysis

STRYKER CORP (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. The Company offers products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. The Company operates through two segments: MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. Its products are sold in over 75 countries through Company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as through third-party dealers and distributors. Its products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; clinical communication and workflow solutions; neurosurgical and neurovascular devices; implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted technology; spinal devices; as well as other products used in a variety of medical specialties. Its geographical segments include United States and International.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STRYKER CORP

SYK Guru Analysis

SYK Fundamental Analysis

ZYNEX INC. (ZYXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zynex, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation as well as non-invasive fluid, sepsis, and laser-based pulse oximetry monitoring systems for use in hospitals. The Company's devices are intended for pain management and provide rehabilitation and through the utilization of non-invasive muscle stimulation, electromyography technology, interferential current (IFC), neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS). The Company's products include Zynex Medical Products, which includes NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, and E-Wave; Private Labeled Supplies, which includes Electrodes and Batteries; Distributed Complementary, which includes Comfortrac/Saunders, JetStream, Knee Braces and LSO Back Braces, and Zynex Monitoring Solutions Products, which includes CM-1500, CM-1600, NiCO CO-Oximeter, and HemeOx tHb Oximeter. CM-1500 is a Zynex fluid monitoring system.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZYNEX INC.

ZYXI Guru Analysis

ZYXI Fundamental Analysis

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LGND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on acquiring or funding programs and technologies that pharmaceutical companies use to discover and develop medicines. The Company's Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. Its Pelican Expression technology is a scalable platform for recombinant protein production, and is especially suited for complex, large-scale protein production. The Company's products include Kyprolis, Teriparatide, Evomela, Rylaze, Nexterone, Pneumosil, Vaxneuvance, and Other. Kyprolis is formulated with Ligand's Captisol technology. Teriparatide Injection is a drug indicated for uses including the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients at high risk for fracture. Evomela is a Captisol-enabled melphalan IV formulation. Its other products include Pneumosil, Rylaze, Nexterone, Veklury, Zulresso, and Noxafil-IV.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC

LGND Guru Analysis

LGND Fundamental Analysis

INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC (ICPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases with unmet medical need utilizing its bile acid chemistry. Its product candidates include Ocaliva (obeticholic (OCA)) for liver fibrosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), OCA and Bezafibrate, and Other Product Candidates. The Company's marketed product, Ocaliva, is a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) in adults with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in adults unable to tolerate UDCA. The Company is evaluating tolerability of OCA in combination with bezafibrate in patients with PBC in a Phase II study outside of the United States. Its other compounds are in early stages of research and development pipeline including INT-787 compound, an FXR agonist is in a Phase IIa clinical trial.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC

ICPT Guru Analysis

ICPT Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.