Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. It is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range spectrum of diseases. The Company's products include Spikevax, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273), a bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.1 Omicron variant, combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.214), and bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.222). It has a development pipeline of 45 development candidates across its 48 development programs, of which 38 are in clinical studies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MODERNA INC

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company, which is focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis D virus (HDV), influenza A virus, COVID-19, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It has assembled four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid, through internal development, collaborations and acquisitions. The Company is developing VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the functional cure of HBV. VIR-2218, an HBV-targeting siRNA, is under several Phase II clinical trials. VIR-2218 is also being evaluated in additional Phase II clinical trials with collaborators. VIR-2218 is under Phase II trial in combination with BRII-179, an investigational T cell vaccine, for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

SEAGEN INC (SGEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer. The Company is engaged in commercializing ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, for the treatment of certain CD30-expressing lymphomas; PADCEV, or enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, for the treatment of certain metastatic urothelial cancers; TUKYSA, or tucatinib, for the treatment of certain metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) -positive breast and colorectal cancers, and TIVDAK, or tisotumab vedotin-tftv, for the treatment of certain metastatic cervical cancers. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers designed to address unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. Its programs including ADCETRIS, PADCEV and TIVDAK, are based on the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEAGEN INC

APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC (AMEH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, physician and specialist extenders, and hospitalists. The Company operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to participate successfully in value-based care arrangements. To implement a patient-centered, physician-centric experience, the Company also have other integrated and synergistic operations, including management service organizations (MSOs) that provide management and other services to its affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), outpatient clinics, and hospitalists that coordinate the care of patients in hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of APOLLO MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC

IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (IRWD) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare company, which is advancing the treatment of GI diseases and redefining the standard of care for GI patients. It develops and commercializes GI product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging its demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. LINZESS (linaclotide), its commercial product, in a class of GI medicines called guanylate cyclase type C agonists (GC-C agonists) and is indicated for adult men and women suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C), or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). LINZESS is available to adult men and women suffering from IBS-C or CIC in the United States and Mexico, IBS-C or chronic constipation in Japan, and IBS-C in China. Linaclotide is available under the trademarked name CONSTELLA to adult men and women suffering from IBS-C or CIC in Canada, and to adult men and women suffering from IBS-C in certain European countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

