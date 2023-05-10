Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC. (CCRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-enabled workforce solution and advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and allied professionals, temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, human resources, and managed services programs (MSP) services, in-home care services, and outsourcing services. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in many specialties, as well as certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants as independent contractors on temporary assignments throughout the United States at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, and government facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

GRIFOLS SA - ADR (GRFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grifols SA is a Spain-based global specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and distributing a broad range of biological medicines based on plasma derived proteins. It organizes its business into five divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies and Others. Bioscience includes manufacturing activities of plasma derivatives for therapeutic use and the sale and distribution of end products. Diagnostic focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, such as analytical instruments, reagents and software, among others, for laboratories. Hospital offers technology and services for hospitals, clinics and specialized centers for the manufacture of medicines, as well as physiological saline solution, enteral nutritional fluids and medical devices for interventional therapy. Bio Supplies provides, mostly, biological products for non-therapeutic use. Others provides manufacturing services to third party companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. Its commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases, and rare diseases. Its marketed products include EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection, Dupixent (dupilumab) Injection, Libtayo (cemiplimab) Injection, Praluent (alirocumab) Injection, REGEN-COV, Kevzara (sarilumab) Solution for Subcutaneous Injection, Evkeeza (evinacumab) Injection, Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab-ebgn) Injection, ARCALYST (rilonacept) Injection for Subcutaneous Use and ZALTRAP (ziv-aflibercept) Injection for Intravenous Infusion. The Company also provides Expresse service assurance and CloudCheck WiFi experience management solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. (WST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global manufacturer that is engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company operates through two segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment solutions, and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services and other integrated services and solutions, primarily to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. This segment manufactures customer-owned components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

BIOGEN INC (BIIB) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biogen Inc. is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for people living with serious and complex diseases worldwide. It has a portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) and Alzheimer's disease. It is focused on advancing its pipeline in neurology, neuropsychiatry, specialized immunology and rare diseases. Its marketed products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS; SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA; ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. It is also advancing its mid-to-late stage programs, including zuranolone for major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression (PPD), BIIB080 for Alzheimer's disease, tofersen for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and both litifilimab and dapirolizumab pegol for certain forms of lupus.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

