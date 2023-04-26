Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/26/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ALKERMES PLC (ALKS) is a mid-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alkermes Public Limited Company is an integrated biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. Its portfolio of commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Its products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI and VIVITROL. ARISTADA is an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. LYBALVI is a once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. VIVITROL is a non-narcotic, injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LIVANOVA PLC (LIVN) is a mid-cap stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LivaNova PLC is a medical device company focused on the development and delivery of important products and therapies for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems throughout the world. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells products and therapies to provide improvements for both the head and heart. The Company operates in three reportable segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation and Advanced Circulatory Support. Its Cardiac Surgery Business Franchise (CS) is engaged in the development, production and sale of cardiac surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and other accessories used for extracorporeal circulation, systems for autologous blood transfusion and blood washing. Its Neuromodulation Business Franchise designs develops and markets neuromodulation-based medical devices for the treatment of epilepsy and difficult-to-treat depression (DTD) and obstructive sleep apnea.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

VERONA PHARMA PLC - ADR (VRNA) is a small-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Verona Pharma Plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. It is developing inhaled ensifentrine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Company has evaluated nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase III clinical program ensifentrine as a novel inhaled nebulized COPD therapy (ENHANCE) for COPD maintenance treatment. Its product candidate, ensifentrine, is an investigational, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 (PDE3 and PDE4) enzymes, which is designed to act as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent. The Company's two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase II development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (DPI) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (pMDI). The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is Verona Pharma, Inc.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC (CSTL) is a small-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company. The Company is focused on providing physicians and their patients with personalized, clinically actionable information to clinicians and their patients to inform treatment decisions and improve health outcomes. Its portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barretts esophagus and mental health conditions. It also has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. Its products include DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME, DecisionDx-UMSeq, TissueCypher and IDgenetix. DecisionDx-Melanoma is a gene expression profile test developed to identify the risk of metastasis in patients with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

MIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC (MIRM) is a small-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 43% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. The Company's focus is the development and commercialization of LIVMARLI (maralixibat) oral solution (Livmarli) and Volixibat. Its pipeline consists of rare pediatric indications for Livmarli and orphan adult indications for its second product candidate, Volixibat. Livmarli is an oral solution as a once-daily medicine for cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS) one year of age and older. Volixibat, is an oral, minimally absorbed agent designed to inhibit ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT), for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases. The Company is developing volixibat for the treatment of adults with intrahepatic primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

