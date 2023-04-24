Validea's Top 5 Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 4/24/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company's products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

SEAGEN INC (SGEN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seagen Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer. The Company is engaged in commercializing ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, for the treatment of certain CD30-expressing lymphomas; PADCEV, or enfortumab vedotin-ejfv, for the treatment of certain metastatic urothelial cancers; TUKYSA, or tucatinib, for the treatment of certain metastatic human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) -positive breast and colorectal cancers, and TIVDAK, or tisotumab vedotin-tftv, for the treatment of certain metastatic cervical cancers. It is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers designed to address unmet medical needs and improve treatment outcomes for patients. Its programs including ADCETRIS, PADCEV and TIVDAK, are based on the Company's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology that utilizes the targeting ability of monoclonal antibodies to deliver cell-killing agents directly to cancer cells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEAGEN INC

ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC (ALHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-enabled Medicare Advantage company. The Company offers approximately 40 plans that serve 52 counties across six states. It has a single segment, which provides healthcare services to its seniors. Its proprietary technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application (AVA), is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The AVA platform is purpose-built to be used in all aspects of providing superior healthcare for its senior members. AVA supports its own internally employed care teams, operations teams, marketing teams and concierge personnel, as well as local community-based healthcare providers and brokers. The Company partners with local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE INC

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC. (ALGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Align Technology, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of Invisalign clear aligners for the treatment of malocclusions, or the misalignment of teeth, by orthodontists and general dental practitioners (GPs), Vivera retainers for retention, iTero intraoral scanners and services for dentistry, and exocad computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) software. It operates through two segments: Clear Aligner and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services). Its Clear Aligner segment consists of Comprehensive Products, which includes Invisalign Comprehensive and Invisalign First; Non-Comprehensive Products, which includes Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages and Invisalign Go, and Non-Case products, which include retention products, Invisalign training, adjusting tools used by dental professionals. Its Systems and Services segment consists of iTero intraoral scanning systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (ALNY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi). Its pipeline includes five marketed products and over ten clinical programs, including several in late-stage development, across four strategic therapeutic areas (STArs): genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Its RNAi-based medicines include ONPATTRO (patisiran), AMVUTTRA (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI (givosiran), OXLUMO (lumasiran) and Leqvio (inclisiran). ONPATTRO is an intravenously administered RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin amyloidosis. GIVLAARI is used to reduce induced liver aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 messenger RNA (mRNA), to reduce toxins associated with attacks and other disease manifestations of acute hepatic porphyria. OXLUMO is an RNAi therapeutic targeting hydroxyacid oxidase 1 for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

