Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 7/7/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC (SOFI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a provider of financial services. The Company, through its lending and financial services products, allows members to borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services. The lending segment offers personal loans, student loans and home loans and related servicing. Its platform supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, approval, funding and servicing. The Technology Platform segment is a provider of technology platform services to financial and non-financial institutions. Through Galileo, it offers services through a suite of program, event and authorization application programming interfaces for financial and non-financial institutions. The Financial segment offers a suite of financial services solutions, such as SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Invest, and others, such as SoFi Protect, SoFi At Work, and SoFi Relay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

COINBASE GLOBAL INC (COIN) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coinbase Global, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. It offers consumers the primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and developers technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. It also builds technology and financial infrastructure products and services that enable any person or business with an Internet connection to discover, transact, and engage with crypto assets and decentralized applications. Its Coinbase app provides customers a single platform to discover, trade, stake, store, spend, earn, borrow, and use their crypto assets. It offers web3 wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime. It also provides market infrastructure in the form of trading venues via the Coinbase Spot Market and the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC (GSBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a primarily engaged in specialty finance that is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien debt, unitranche loans, including last-out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It also invests in investments, such as in large United States companies, foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products or private equity. It invests in various sectors, such as software, healthcare providers and services, professional services, consumer services and supplies, healthcare equipment and supplies, chemicals, textiles, and apparel and luxury goods. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

BARINGS BDC INC (BBDC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Barings BDC, Inc. is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate income by investing directly in privately held middle-market companies to help companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. It is focused on investing in syndicated senior secured loans, bonds and other fixed-income securities. The Company's portfolio to primarily senior secured private debt investments that operate across a range of industries. The Company's investment adviser is Barings LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

BLACKROCK TCP CAPITAL CORP (TCPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a specialty finance company. The Company is focused on direct lending to middle-market companies as well as small businesses. It lends to companies with established market positions and differentiated products and services. The Company's investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in the debt of middle-market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt, and bonds. Its investment portfolio consists of approximately 136 portfolio companies. It invests in various industries, including aerospace and defense, airlines, automobiles, building products, capital markets, commercial services and supplies, communications equipment, construction and engineering, consumer finance, containers and packaging, distributors, electric utilities, health care technology, hotels, restaurants and leisure, insurance, Internet and catalog retail.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

