Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

GLACIER BANCORP, INC. (GBCI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of banking products and services, including retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The Company's lending activities include first-mortgage, conventional loans secured by residential properties, particularly single-family; commercial lending, including agriculture and public entities, and installment lending for consumer purposes, such as home equity and automobile. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations and public entities. The Company provides commercial banking services in 143 communities through 221 banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. It primarily focuses on tourism, construction, mining, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, service industry, and health care markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

NBT BANCORP INC. (NBTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through the NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services primarily to customers in its market area, which includes central and upstate New York, north-eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine and central Connecticut. Through its network of branch locations, the Bank offers a range of products and services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The Bank offers various other products and services through its branch network, such as trust and investment services and financial planning and life insurance services. Through NBT Financial Services, Inc., the Company operates EPIC Advisors, Inc. (EPIC), a retirement plan administrator. It also provides other services through its subsidiaries, such as insurance, retirement plan administration and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

BANK FIRST CORP (BFC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 56% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank First Corporation is the holding company for Bank First, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank serves businesses, professionals and consumers with a variety of financial services, including retail and commercial banking. The Bank offers a range of products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking and mobile banking. The Bank offers loan, deposit and treasury management products at each of its banking locations. It also offers retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The Bank's investment portfolio is comprised primarily of United States government securities, mortgage-backed securities backed by government-sponsored entities, and taxable and tax-exempt municipal securities. The Company has approximately 28 offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

COINBASE GLOBAL INC (COIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coinbase Global, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. It offers consumers the primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and developers technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. It also builds technology and financial infrastructure products and services that enable any person or business with an Internet connection to discover, transact, and engage with crypto assets and decentralized applications. Its Coinbase app provides customers a single platform to discover, trade, stake, store, spend, earn, borrow, and use their crypto assets. It offers web3 wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime. It also provides market infrastructure in the form of trading venues via the Coinbase Spot Market and the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

GOLDMAN SACHS BDC INC (GSBD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a primarily engaged in specialty finance that is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien debt, unitranche loans, including last-out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments. It also invests in investments, such as in large United States companies, foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products or private equity. It invests in various sectors, such as software, healthcare providers and services, professional services, consumer services and supplies, healthcare equipment and supplies, chemicals, textiles, and apparel and luxury goods. Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. is the investment advisor of the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

