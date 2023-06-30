Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/30/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

NERDWALLET INC (NRDS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NerdWallet, Inc. is a personal finance company. The Company offers NerdWallet, a consumer-first platform that enables consumers and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The Company provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance through its platform by connecting individuals and SMBs with providers of financial products. The Company's platform delivers a range of financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing and student loans. Its platform uses guidance and machine learning to help consumers with personalized insights. The Company enables its consumers to access its content and comparison-shopping marketplaces, plus a data-driven application, which helps them stay on top of their finances and save time and money. The Company's NerdWallet platform is available to consumers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NERDWALLET INC

NRDS Guru Analysis

NRDS Fundamental Analysis

TPG INC (TPG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TPG Inc. is a global alternative asset management company. The Company primarily invests in asset classes, such as private equity, real estate and public market strategies. The Company has five multi-product investment platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. Its Capital is a large-scale private equity investing platform. Its Capital products include TPG Capital, TPG Asia, TPG Healthcare Partners and Continuation Vehicles. Its Growth products include TPG Growth, TPG Tech Adjacencies and TPG Digital Media. Its Impact is a private equity investing platform focused on achieving both societal and financial outcomes. Its Impact products include TPG Rise Funds, TPG Rise Climate and Evercare. Its Real Estate platform three products, such as TPG Real Estate Partners, Real Estate Thematic Advantage Core Plus and TPG RE Finance Trust. Its Market Solutions products include Public Market Investing, Capital Markets activities and Private Market Solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TPG INC

TPG Guru Analysis

TPG Fundamental Analysis

MFA FINANCIAL INC (MFA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MFA Financial, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in and finances residential mortgage assets. The Company's targeted investments include principally residential whole loans and residential mortgage securities. Its residential whole loans include purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated and purchased non-performing loans. Its residential mortgage securities include agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), non-agency MBS, credit risk transfer securities, and MSR-related assets, which include term notes backed directly or indirectly by mortgage servicing rights (MSRs). Its principal business objective is to deliver shareholder value through the generation of distributable income and through asset performance linked to residential mortgage credit fundamentals. The Company selectively invests in residential mortgage assets with a focus on credit analysis, projected prepayment rates, interest rate sensitivity and expected return.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MFA FINANCIAL INC

MFA Guru Analysis

MFA Fundamental Analysis

COINBASE GLOBAL INC (COIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coinbase Global, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. It offers consumers the primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and developers technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. It also builds technology and financial infrastructure products and services that enable any person or business with an Internet connection to discover, transact, and engage with crypto assets and decentralized applications. Its Coinbase app provides customers a single platform to discover, trade, stake, store, spend, earn, borrow, and use their crypto assets. It offers web3 wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime. It also provides market infrastructure in the form of trading venues via the Coinbase Spot Market and the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COINBASE GLOBAL INC

COIN Guru Analysis

COIN Fundamental Analysis

LEMONADE INC (LMND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lemonade, Inc. is an insurance company that offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance. The Company offers its products to renters and homeowners in the United States, contents and liability insurance in Germany, the Netherlands, France, and the United Kingdom. It offers pet insurance that covers diagnostics, procedures, medication, accidents or illness. Its car insurance covers car accidents, weather damage, theft and vandalism, damage from fire, trees, or animals, glass and windshield repair, liability for bodily injury and property damage, medical expenses, roadside assistance. It offers various bots to improve interactions with its customers across its platform, which include AI Maya, AI Jim and CX.AI. Its proprietary applications include Forensic Graph, Blender, and Cooper. Forensic Graph utilizes the combined power of behavioral economics, big data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict, deter, detect, and block fraud throughout the customer engagement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LEMONADE INC

LMND Guru Analysis

LMND Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.