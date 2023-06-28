Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 6/28/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (PFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank operating full-service branch offices throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services through its network of branches. The Bank originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one-to four-family residential real estate and other consumer loans, for borrowers generally located within its primary market area. The Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities and other permissible investments. It provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance brokerage services through its subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC (PAYO) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Payoneer Global Inc. is a financial technology company, which enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact and do business globally. The Company empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. It enables businesses and professionals around the globe to reach new audiences while reducing the complexity involved in enabling overseas and cross-border trade, by facilitating cross-border payments. It offers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It provides marketplaces and other enterprises with mass payout services via application program interfaces (APIs) and online applications. Payoneer Checkout is an offering that enables SMBs to accept payments on their webstores from buyers globally. It offers various tax services to automate the management of its customers tax obligations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PAYONEER GLOBAL INC

NU HOLDINGS LTD (NU) is a large-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform. The Company offers its customers products across the five financial seasons: spending, saving, investing, borrowing, and protecting. Its spending solutions are designed to help customers pay for goods and services in their everyday lives with a customized credit line or instantly through a mobile phone, while collecting loyalty points and rewards on applicable transactions. Its savings solutions are designed to help customers deposit, manage and save their money in interest-earning accounts with complementary debit cards. Its investing solutions are designed to help customers invest their money in investment products and services. Its borrowing solutions are designed to provide customers with unsecured loans that are easy to receive, manage and pay back. Its NuInsurance protecting solutions are designed to help customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NU HOLDINGS LTD

UWM HOLDINGS CORP (UWMC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UWM Holdings Corporation is a residential mortgage lender in the United States. The Company operates as a wholesale mortgage lender and only originates, underwrites and closes mortgage loans arranged by an independent mortgage broker. It only focused on the wholesale channel. The Company is focused on propelling the wholesale mortgage broker channel forward. It provides independent mortgage brokers with a range of product offerings to address market conditions and bring awareness to the broker channel overall and the value that this channel provides to consumers. It originates primarily conforming and government loans across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It has relationships with approximately 12,000 independent broker businesses throughout the United States, with over 45,000 associated loan officers, of which approximately 33,000 have submitted a loan to the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UWM HOLDINGS CORP

COINBASE GLOBAL INC (COIN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coinbase Global, Inc. is a financial technology company that provides end-to-end financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. It offers consumers the primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets, and developers technology and services that enable them to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. It also builds technology and financial infrastructure products and services that enable any person or business with an Internet connection to discover, transact, and engage with crypto assets and decentralized applications. Its Coinbase app provides customers a single platform to discover, trade, stake, store, spend, earn, borrow, and use their crypto assets. It offers web3 wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Prime. It also provides market infrastructure in the form of trading venues via the Coinbase Spot Market and the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of COINBASE GLOBAL INC

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

