Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/31/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (PFS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company for The Provident Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a New Jersey-chartered capital stock savings bank operating full-service branch offices throughout northern and central New Jersey, as well as Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Queens County, New York. The Bank provides a range of financial products and services through its network of branches. The Bank originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one-to four-family residential real estate and other consumer loans, for borrowers generally located within its primary market area. The Bank invests in mortgage-backed securities and other permissible investments. It provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance brokerage services through its subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

PFS Guru Analysis

PFS Fundamental Analysis

HOPE BANCORP INC (HOPE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 44% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hope Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Bank of Hope (the Bank). The Company's loan portfolio segments include real estate, commercial business, residential mortgage and consumer loans. The real estate loans are extended for the purchase and refinance of commercial real estate and are generally secured by first deeds of trust and are collateralized by residential or commercial properties. Commercial business loans are loans provided to businesses for various purposes, such as for working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance activities, other business-related financing needs and also include warehouse lines of credit, syndicated loans and small business administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The residential mortgage loans are extended for personal, family, or household use and are secured by a mortgage or deed of trust. Consumer loans consist of home equity, credit card and other personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HOPE BANCORP INC

HOPE Guru Analysis

HOPE Fundamental Analysis

SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC (SOFI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SoFi Technologies, Inc. is a provider of financial services. The Company, through its lending and financial services products, allows members to borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services. The lending segment offers personal loans, student loans and home loans and related servicing. Its platform supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, approval, funding and servicing. The Technology Platform segment is a provider of technology platform services to financial and non-financial institutions. Through Galileo, it offers services through a suite of program, event and authorization application programming interfaces for financial and non-financial institutions. The Financial segment offers a suite of financial services solutions, such as SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Invest, and others, such as SoFi Protect, SoFi At Work, and SoFi Relay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC

SOFI Guru Analysis

SOFI Fundamental Analysis

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC (PAYO) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Payoneer Global Inc. is a financial technology company, which enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact and do business globally. The Company empowers global commerce by connecting businesses, professionals, countries, and currencies with its cross-border payments platform. It enables businesses and professionals around the globe to reach new audiences while reducing the complexity involved in enabling overseas and cross-border trade, by facilitating cross-border payments. It offers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services. It provides marketplaces and other enterprises with mass payout services via application program interfaces (APIs) and online applications. Payoneer Checkout is an offering that enables SMBs to accept payments on their webstores from buyers globally. It offers various tax services to automate the management of its customers tax obligations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PAYONEER GLOBAL INC

PAYO Guru Analysis

PAYO Fundamental Analysis

FLYWIRE CORP (FLYW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Flywire Corp is a United States-based provider of cross-border payment solutions. The Company processes payments on behalf of students from over 200 countries and territories, in approximately 70 local currencies. The Company serves over 900 colleges, universities and other educational institutions. The Company's platform accepts bank transfers, online banking, and credit and debit cards, and provides currency conversion at exchange rates. The Company offers multilingual servicing through phone, email and chat, as well as around the clock online payment tracking. The Company serves both education providers and medical providers. The Company's platform receives, converts and delivers the funds to the institution, and notifies it to the customer. The Company sends funds to institutions through batch disbursements. The Company has international operations in London and Manchester, the United Kingdom; Shanghai, China, and Valencia, Spain.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FLYWIRE CORP

FLYW Guru Analysis

FLYW Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.