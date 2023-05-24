Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/24/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP (FFBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Financial Bancorp. (First Financial) is a regional bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of commercial banking, other banking and banking-related activities through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank (the Bank). It provides a range of banking services to individuals and businesses, which includes commercial lending, real estate lending and consumer financing. The Company offers deposit products that include interest-bearing accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposit and cash management services for commercial customers. The Bank also provides a range of trust and wealth management services through its Wealth Management line of business. The Bank operates approximately 132 full-service banking centers in Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. The Bank also operates Commercial Finance division, which is responsible for its insurance lending business and franchise lending business, from a non-banking center location in Indiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP

FFBC Guru Analysis

FFBC Fundamental Analysis

MORGAN STANLEY (MS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 51% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. Its Institutional Securities segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high net worth clients. Its Wealth Management segment provides financial services and solutions to individual investors and small-to-medium sized businesses and institutions covering: brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; residential real estate loans and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services. Its Investment Management segment provides a range of investment strategies and products to a diverse group of clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MORGAN STANLEY

MS Guru Analysis

MS Fundamental Analysis

TRIUMPH FINANCIAL INC (TFIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 44% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Triumph Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's segments include Banking, Factoring and Payments. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank, which offers products and services that are focused on serving the local communities in which it operates and creating full banking relationships with both personal and commercial clients. TBK Bank operates retail branch networks in three geographic markets, including a mid-western division, a western division, and a mountain division. Its traditional banking offerings include a full suite of lending and deposit products and services. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Financial Services, which offers factoring services to its customers across a variety of industries with a focus on transportation factoring. The Payments segment includes the operations of TBK Bank's TriumphPay division, which is the payments network presentment, audit, and payment of over-the-road trucking invoices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TRIUMPH FINANCIAL INC

TFIN Guru Analysis

TFIN Fundamental Analysis

BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE (ADR) (BSAC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 37% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander-Chile (the Bank), formerly Banco Santander Chile, is a Chilean bank. The Bank's segments include Retail banking, Middle-market, Global Corporate Banking and Corporate Activities (Other). The Retail Banking segment consists of individuals and small to middle-sized entities (SMEs). The Middle-market segment serves companies and large corporations. The Global Corporate Banking segment consists of foreign and domestic multinational companies. The Corporate Activities segment includes its Financial Management Division, which develops global management functions. It provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers, including Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance a range of commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts and credit lines and a range of retail banking services, including mortgage financing. In addition to its traditional banking operations, the Bank offers a range of financial services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE (ADR)

BSAC Guru Analysis

BSAC Fundamental Analysis

CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC. (CFFN) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 23% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area. It attracts deposits primarily from the general public and from business and invest those funds in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one-to four-family residences and in commercial loans. It offers a range of retail and business deposit products and services. These products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and retirement accounts. The deposit services are provided through its network of traditional branches and retail in-store locations, its call center which operates on extended hours, mobile banking, and online banking and bill payment services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAPITOL FEDERAL FINANCIAL, INC.

CFFN Guru Analysis

CFFN Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.