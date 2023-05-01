Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 5/1/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. Its segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions. Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Company's advisors. Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail and institutional clients on a global scale through the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions, which include variable annuities and payout annuities, and protection solutions, such as life and disability insurance. It offers products and services under brands, including Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and RiverSource.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP (RF) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 44% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, trust services, merger and acquisition advisory services, and other specialty financing. The Company's business segments include Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment includes commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. It also includes equipment lease financing, and capital markets activities. The Consumer Bank segment includes consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, branch small business loans, and indirect loans. The Wealth Management segment includes credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP

MSCI INC (MSCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 37% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a provider of critical decision support tools and solutions for the global investment community. The Company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. Its Index segment offers products, such as MSCI Global Equity Indexes, ESG and Climate Indexes, Factor Indexes, Thematic Indexes, Custom Indexes, Fixed Income Indexes and Real Estate Indexes. Its Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. Its ESG and Climate segment offerings include MSCI ESG Ratings, MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research, and MSCI Climate Solutions. Its All Other-Private Assets segment comprises the Real Estate and Burgiss segments. The Real Estate segment offerings include offerings include transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for tangible assets, such as real estate and infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MSCI INC

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP (TFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 37% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Truist Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company operates through its commercial bank subsidiary, Truist Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking and trust services for clients and its digital platform. The Company's segments include Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients, which includes asset management, automobile lending, credit card lending, consumer finance, home equity lending, insurance, investment brokerage services, mobile/online banking, payment solutions, retail deposit products, small business lending and student lending. Its services also include commercial deposit and treasury services, commercial finance, commercial lending, floor plan lending, leasing, investment banking and capital markets services, institutional trust services, international banking, insurance premium finance and supply chain financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP

DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES (DFS) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 1% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Banking and Payment Services. Its Digital Banking segment includes consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans and deposit products. Its Payment Services segment includes PULSE, Diners Club and its Network Partners business, which provides payment transaction processing and settlement services on the Discover Global Network. Its private student loans are primarily available to students attending eligible non-profit undergraduate and graduate schools. It also offers parent loans and certain post-graduate loans, including consolidation, bar study and residency loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

