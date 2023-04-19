Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/19/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

TOWNEBANK (TOWN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 49% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TowneBank is engaged in offering retail and commercial banking services to various markets in Virginia and North Carolina. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. It also provides commercial mortgage brokerage services and a variety of investment and asset management services. The Realty segment offers residential real estate services, mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance. The Insurance segment provides a full line of commercial and consumer insurance products and financial services, as well as employee benefit services. It operates over 45 banking offices (eight of which operate as Farmers Bank, a division of TowneBank) throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina. Its subsidiaries include Towne Investments, LLC, TowneBank Heritage Forest, LLC and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP (AB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 49% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a global investment management company. The Company provides diversified investment management, research, and related services to a range of clients. Its principal services include Institutional Services, Retail Services, Private Wealth Management Services and Bernstein Research Services. It offers Institutional Services to its institutional clients, which include private and public pension plans, foundations and endowments, insurance companies, central banks, and governments worldwide, and Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) and its subsidiaries. Its retail services distribute retail products and services through financial intermediaries, including broker-dealers, insurance sales representatives, banks, registered investment advisors and financial planners. It offers Private Wealth Management services to its private clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families, trusts and estates, charitable foundations, partnerships, and other entities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: FAIL USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL

INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP INC (IBTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 44% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank (the Bank), provides a range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products. Its commercial lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, commercial loans to a diversified mix of small and midsized businesses, and loans to professionals, including medical practices. Its retail lending products include residential first and second mortgage loans and consumer installment loans, such as loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Its deposit products and services include a variety of checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online banking, including online account opening, mobile banking, e-statements and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

FIRST HAWAIIAN INC (FHB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 44% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHI) is a bank holding company that operates through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services and wealth management and trust services. FHI segments include Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Treasury and Other. It offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts and other types of deposit accounts. The Bank offers comprehensive commercial banking services to middle market and large Hawaii-based businesses. The Bank provides commercial and industrial lending, including auto dealer flooring, commercial real estate and construction lending. It also offers comprehensive consumer lending services focused on residential real-estate lending, indirect auto financing and other consumer loans to individuals and small businesses through its branch, online and mobile distribution channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

MSCI INC (MSCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 37% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a provider of critical decision support tools and solutions for the global investment community. The Company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. Its Index segment offers products, such as MSCI Global Equity Indexes, ESG and Climate Indexes, Factor Indexes, Thematic Indexes, Custom Indexes, Fixed Income Indexes and Real Estate Indexes. Its Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution and portfolio management content, applications and services. Its ESG and Climate segment offerings include MSCI ESG Ratings, MSCI ESG Business Involvement Screening Research, and MSCI Climate Solutions. Its All Other-Private Assets segment comprises the Real Estate and Burgiss segments. The Real Estate segment offerings include offerings include transaction data, benchmarks, return-analytics, climate assessments and market insights for tangible assets, such as real estate and infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: FAIL RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

