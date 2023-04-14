Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/14/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP (HFWA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). Its business consists primarily of commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium-sized businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. The Company also makes real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans and residential real estate loans for sale or investment purposes on residential properties located primarily in its market. Its lending activities are conducted through the Bank. The Bank originates construction loans for residential and for commercial and multifamily properties. The Bank conducts business from its approximately 50 branch offices located throughout Washington State, the greater Portland, Oregon area and Eugene, Oregon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP

HFWA Guru Analysis

HFWA Fundamental Analysis

EAGLE BANCORP INC (EGBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which conducts a full-service community banking business, primarily in Northern Virginia, Cyland, and Washington, D.C. The primary financial services offered by the Bank include real estate, commercial and consumer lending, as well as traditional deposit and repurchase agreement products. The Bank is also active in the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans, the origination of small business loans, and the origination, securitization and sale of multifamily Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. The Bank offers its products and services through approximately 16 banking offices, five lending centers and various electronic capabilities, including remote deposit services and mobile banking services. The Bank has three active direct subsidiaries: Bethesda Leasing, LLC, Eagle Insurance Services, LLC, and Landroval Municipal Finance, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EAGLE BANCORP INC

EGBN Guru Analysis

EGBN Fundamental Analysis

NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC (NFBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank principal business consists of originating commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It offers a variety of deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts, transaction deposit accounts negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and brokered deposits. Its principal lending activity is the origination of multifamily real estate loans and, to a lesser extent, other commercial real estate loans, in New York City, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania. It also originates one-to-four family residential real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC

NFBK Guru Analysis

NFBK Fundamental Analysis

FIRST BUSEY CORP (BUSE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Busey Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Busey Bank. The Company has three segments. The Banking segment provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network in Illinois; the St. Louis, Missouri metropolitan area; southwest Florida; and Indianapolis, Indiana. The FirsTech segment provides comprehensive payment technology solutions, including online, mobile and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments. The segment also provides additional tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The Wealth Management segment provides a full range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BUSEY CORP

BUSE Guru Analysis

BUSE Fundamental Analysis

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC (KNSL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. The Company focuses on the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market in the United States. The Company markets and sells insurance products in approximately 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. It writes an array of insurance coverages for risks. Its commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty, construction, excess casualty, allied health, general casualty, products liability, life sciences, professional liability, energy, management liability, entertainment, environmental, health care, small property, public entity, inland marine, commercial auto, aviation, product recall and ocean marine. The Company also writes a small amount of homeowners insurance in the personal lines market, which is included within its personal insurance division.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC

KNSL Guru Analysis

KNSL Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.