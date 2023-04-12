Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 4/12/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. The Company's product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. The Company also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BLACKROCK INC

BLK Guru Analysis

BLK Fundamental Analysis

WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC (WASH) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities, and banking activities, including customer support and the operation of automated teller machines (ATMs), telephone banking, Internet banking and mobile banking services, as well as investment portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, holistic financial planning services, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian, settlement of decedents' estates, and institutional trust services, including custody and fiduciary services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: FAIL SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC

WASH Guru Analysis

WASH Fundamental Analysis

GLACIER BANCORP, INC. (GBCI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of banking products and services, including retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The Company's lending activities include first-mortgage, conventional loans secured by residential properties, particularly single-family; commercial lending, including agriculture and public entities, and installment lending for consumer purposes, such as home equity and automobile. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations and public entities. The Company provides commercial banking services in 143 communities through 221 banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. It primarily focuses on tourism, construction, mining, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, service industry, and health care markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: NEUTRAL INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GLACIER BANCORP, INC.

GBCI Guru Analysis

GBCI Fundamental Analysis

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS) (INDB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company of Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking, investment and financial services, operating with over 120 retail branches, as well as a network of commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices primarily in Eastern Massachusetts, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Bank's commercial, consumer real estate, and other consumer loan portfolios consist of loans made to residents of and businesses located in the Bank's market area. Its commercial loans consist of commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and small business loans. The Bank's consumer portfolio consists of real estate loans comprised of residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines, all secured by one-to-four family residential properties, as well as other consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS)

INDB Guru Analysis

INDB Fundamental Analysis

NBT BANCORP INC. (NBTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 58% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through the NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services primarily to customers in its market area, which includes central and upstate New York, north-eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine and central Connecticut. Through its network of branch locations, the Bank offers a range of products and services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The Bank offers various other products and services through its branch network, such as trust and investment services and financial planning and life insurance services. Through NBT Financial Services, Inc., the Company operates EPIC Advisors, Inc. (EPIC), a retirement plan administrator. It also provides other services through its subsidiaries, such as insurance, retirement plan administration and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NBT BANCORP INC.

NBTB Guru Analysis

NBTB Fundamental Analysis

Warren Buffett Portfolio

Top Warren Buffett Stocks

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.