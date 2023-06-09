Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HANMI FINANCIAL CORP (HAFC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hanmi Financial Corporation is a holding company for Hanmi Bank (the Bank), which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. The Bank originates loans for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market. Its lending activities include real estate loans (commercial property, construction and residential property), commercial and industrial loans (commercial term, commercial lines of credit and international), equipment lease financing and small business administration (SBA) loans. The Bank also maintains a small construction portfolio for multifamily and commercial and industrial properties within its market areas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AON PLC (AON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aon PLC is a global professional services company. The Company provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services: commercial risk solutions, reinsurance solutions, health solutions, and wealth solutions. Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives' management, and Affinity programs. Reinsurance Solutions includes treaty reinsurance, facultative reinsurance, and capital markets. Health Solutions includes consulting and brokerage, voluntary benefits and enrollment solutions, and human capital solutions. Wealth Solutions includes retirement consulting, pension administration, and investments consulting. Data & analytic services include Affinity, Aon Inpoint, CoverWallet, and ReView. Retirement consulting specializes in providing clients with strategic design consulting on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (AIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American International Group, Inc. is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property and casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in over 70 countries and jurisdictions. Its diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. Its General Insurance segment consists of two segments: North America and International. Its Life and Retirement segment consists of four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets. Its North America and International segments consist of two product categories: Commercial Lines, which consists of Liability, Financial Lines, Property and Global Specialty, and Personal Insurance, which consists of Personal Lines, and Accident and Health.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

EAGLE BANCORP INC (EGBN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for EagleBank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered commercial bank, which conducts a full-service community banking business, primarily in Northern Virginia, Cyland, and Washington, D.C. The primary financial services offered by the Bank include real estate, commercial and consumer lending, as well as traditional deposit and repurchase agreement products. The Bank is also active in the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans, the origination of small business loans, and the origination, securitization and sale of multifamily Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. The Bank offers its products and services through approximately 16 banking offices, five lending centers and various electronic capabilities, including remote deposit services and mobile banking services. The Bank has three active direct subsidiaries: Bethesda Leasing, LLC, Eagle Insurance Services, LLC, and Landroval Municipal Finance, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS) (INDB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company of Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking, investment and financial services, operating with over 120 retail branches, as well as a network of commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices primarily in Eastern Massachusetts, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Bank's commercial, consumer real estate, and other consumer loan portfolios consist of loans made to residents of and businesses located in the Bank's market area. Its commercial loans consist of commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and small business loans. The Bank's consumer portfolio consists of real estate loans comprised of residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines, all secured by one-to-four family residential properties, as well as other consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

