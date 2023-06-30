Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/30/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

READY CAPITAL CORP (RC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ready Capital Corporation is a real estate finance company. The Company originates, acquires, finances, and services small-balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and to a lesser extent, mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. Its segments include SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized and agency loan origination channels, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. Its Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates and service owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates its residential mortgage loan origination segment through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP (AUB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is a financial holding company and bank holding company. The Company provides a range of financial services and products through its wholly owned subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank (the Bank). Its segments include Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate Other. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loan and deposit services, as well as treasury management and capital market services to wholesale customers primarily throughout Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Consumer Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to consumers and small businesses throughout Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. Corporate Other includes its Corporate Treasury functions, such as management of the investment securities portfolio, long-term debt, short-term liquidity and funding activities, balance sheet risk management, and other corporate support functions, as well as intercompany eliminations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL SA (ADR) (BSBR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander Brasil SA is a Brazil-based bank. The Bank operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment provides financial services to individuals, as well as to small and medium-sized enterprises. The Wholesale segment focuses on large corporations and capital markets. Together with its subsidiaries, the Bank offers a range of financial services, including consumer, commercial and investment banking services, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange. The Bank is also engaged in the asset management, capitalization, securities brokerage, insurance brokerage and pension plans operations. The Company has a number of subsidiaries, such as Santander Corretora de Cambio e Valores Mobiliarios SA, Banco Bandepe SA and Sancap Investimentos e Participacoes SA, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HCI GROUP INC (HCI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCI Group, Inc. is engaged in property and casualty insurance, information technology services, insurance management, real estate and reinsurance. The Company operates through four segments: HCPCI insurance operations, TypTap Group, real estate operations, and corporate and other. HCPCI insurance operations segment includes property and casualty insurance, which provides various forms of residential insurance products such as homeowners insurance, fire insurance, flood insurance and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners and tenants, and reinsurance and other auxiliary operations, which operates through its subsidiary, Claddaugh Casualty Insurance Company Ltd. TypTap Group segment is engaged in the property and casualty insurance business, focusing on standalone flood and homeowners multi-peril policies, and is uses internally developed technology to collect and analyze claims and other supplemental data to generate savings and efficiency for its insurance operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA (SBCF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is a financial holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Seacoast National Bank (Seacoast Bank), a wholly owned national banking association. It provides integrated financial services, including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management and mortgage services to customers through online and mobile banking solutions and Seacoast Bank's network consists of over 75 traditional branches and commercial banking centers. Its loans held for investment are categorized as construction and land development, commercial real estate-owner-occupied, commercial real estate-non-owner-occupied, residential real estate, commercial and financial, and consumer and paycheck protection program. Its offices stretch from the southeast, including Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach, north along the east coast to the Daytona area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

