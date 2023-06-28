Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/28/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE INC (BCSF) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company is focused on generating income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. Its primary focus is capitalizing on opportunities within Bain Capital Credit's Senior Direct Lending Strategy. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns and income to its stockholders by investing primarily in middle-market companies with between 10 million dollars and 150 million dollars in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The Company may also invest in mezzanine debt and other junior securities and in secondary purchases of assets or portfolios. It is externally managed by BCSF Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE INC

BCSF Guru Analysis

BCSF Fundamental Analysis

CONNECTONE BANCORP INC (CNOB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services company. The Company operates primarily through its bank subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank offering a full suite of deposit and loan products and services to the general public, primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals and individuals residing, working and conducting business in the New York Metropolitan area and the South Florida market served by its West Palm Beach office. Its products and services include personal and business checking accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, access to automated teller services and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking. The Bank, through its subsidiary, BoeFly, LLC, provides a fintech marketplace that connects borrowers in the franchise space with funding solutions through a network of partner banks, including the Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CONNECTONE BANCORP INC

CNOB Guru Analysis

CNOB Fundamental Analysis

CARLYLE SECURED LENDING INC (CGBD) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through assembling a portfolio of secured debt investments in United States middle market companies. It seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through direct origination of secured debt instruments, including first lien senior secured loans, which may include stand-alone first lien loans, first lien/last out loans and unitranche loans, and second lien senior secured loans (collectively, Middle Market Senior Loans), with a minority of its assets invested in higher yielding investments, which may include unsecured debt, subordinated debt and investments in equities. The Company is managed by its investment adviser, Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management L.L.C.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CARLYLE SECURED LENDING INC

CGBD Guru Analysis

CGBD Fundamental Analysis

FREEDOM HOLDING CORP (FRHC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company. The Company is engaged in conducting retail financial securities brokerage,investment research investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services, mortgages, insurance, and consumer banking through its subsidiaries under the name of Freedom Finance in Europe and Central Asia. The Company's geographical segments include Central Asia, Europe, the United States (U.S.), and Middle East/Causcasus. Its Central Asia region brokerage offices consist of approximately 49 offices that provide brokerage and financial services, investment consulting and education. Its Europe region brokerage offices consist of over seven offices that provide brokerage and financial services, investment consulting and education. Its Middle East/Caucasus region brokerage offices consist of four offices that provide brokerage and education services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of FREEDOM HOLDING CORP

FRHC Guru Analysis

FRHC Fundamental Analysis

PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC (PLMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Palomar Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company is focused on providing specialty insurance to residential and commercial earthquake markets. Its primary lines of business include Residential Earthquake, Commercial Earthquake, Inland Marine, Commercial All Risk, Hawaii Hurricane, and Residential Flood. It distributes products through multiple channels, including retail agents, program administrators, wholesale brokers, and in partnership with other insurance companies. The Company offers Residential Earthquake products insure against damage to the home, contents, and any appurtenant structures in 37 states. Commercial Earthquake products focused on providing coverage for benign commercial risks. Commercial All Risk policy covers the perils of fire and wind, with wind including hurricane, tornado, and hailstorm. Inland Marine division offers products that include builder's risk, contractor's equipment, mobile equipment, and special property floaters, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC

PLMR Guru Analysis

PLMR Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.