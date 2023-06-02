Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 6/2/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (HIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. Commercial Lines segment provides a variety of insurance products and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverage to individuals across the United States. Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations. Group Benefits segment provides employers and associations with group life, accident and disability coverage, along with other products and services, including voluntary benefits, and group retiree health. Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management, distribution and administrative services, such as product design, implementation and oversight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC

HIG Guru Analysis

HIG Fundamental Analysis

AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. (AMP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company offers a range of financial planning and advice products and services designed to achieve individual and institutional clients' financial objectives. Its segments include Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Retirement & Protection Solutions. Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as service brokerage services, primarily to retail clients through the Company's advisors. Asset Management segment provides investment management, advice and products to retail and institutional clients on a global scale through the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand. Retirement & Protection Solutions segment includes retirement solutions, which include variable annuities and payout annuities, and protection solutions, such as life and disability insurance. It offers products and services under brands, including Ameriprise Financial, Columbia Threadneedle Investments and RiverSource.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.

AMP Guru Analysis

AMP Fundamental Analysis

READY CAPITAL CORP (RC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ready Capital Corporation is a real estate finance company. The Company originates, acquires, finances, and services small-balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and to a lesser extent, mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. Its segments include SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending and Residential Mortgage Banking. Its SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment originates SBC loans across the SBC property, including construction, bridge, stabilized and agency loan origination channels, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. Its Small Business Lending segment acquires, originates and service owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA, through its subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates its residential mortgage loan origination segment through its subsidiary, GMFS, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of READY CAPITAL CORP

RC Guru Analysis

RC Fundamental Analysis

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP (UVSP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Univest Financial Corporation is the bank holding company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank that offers domestic banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The Banking segment provides financial services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and non-profit organizations. These services include a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services and equipment lease financing. The Wealth Management segment offers investment advisory, financial planning, trust and brokerage services, which serves a client base of private families and individuals, municipal pension plans, retirement plans, trusts and guardianships. The Insurance segment includes an insurance brokerage agency offering commercial property and casualty insurance, employee benefit solutions, personal insurance lines and human resources consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP

UVSP Guru Analysis

UVSP Fundamental Analysis

PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC. (PPBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank (the Bank). The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial (C&I) and franchise lending, commercial owner-occupied business lending, commercial non-owner-occupied real estate lending, multifamily residential lending, construction lending, one-to-four family real estate lending, and consumer loans. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, money market and savings accounts, electronic banking services, treasury management services, and online bill payment. It conducts business throughout the Western Region of the United States from its 59 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. It also provides commercial escrow and exchange services, which provides a variety of real-property and non-real property escrow services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP, INC.

PPBI Guru Analysis

PPBI Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.