Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/29/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial service holding company. The Company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and other; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to nonprime customers. In addition, the Company offers two credit cards, BrightWay and BrightWay+, through a third-party bank partner. The Company offers optional credit insurance products, such as credit life insurance, which provides for payment to the lender of the finance receivable in the event of the borrower's death; credit disability insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's disability due to illness or injury, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's involuntary unemployment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE INC (BCSF) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company is focused on generating income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. Its primary focus is capitalizing on opportunities within Bain Capital Credit's Senior Direct Lending Strategy. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns and income to its stockholders by investing primarily in middle-market companies with between 10 million dollars and 150 million dollars in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The Company may also invest in mezzanine debt and other junior securities and in secondary purchases of assets or portfolios. It is externally managed by BCSF Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AON PLC (AON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aon PLC is a global professional services company. The Company provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services: commercial risk solutions, reinsurance solutions, health solutions, and wealth solutions. Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives' management, and Affinity programs. Reinsurance Solutions includes treaty reinsurance, facultative reinsurance, and capital markets. Health Solutions includes consulting and brokerage, voluntary benefits and enrollment solutions, and human capital solutions. Wealth Solutions includes retirement consulting, pension administration, and investments consulting. Data & analytic services include Affinity, Aon Inpoint, CoverWallet, and ReView. Retirement consulting specializes in providing clients with strategic design consulting on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC (AIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American International Group, Inc. is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property and casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in over 70 countries and jurisdictions. Its diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. Its General Insurance segment consists of two segments: North America and International. Its Life and Retirement segment consists of four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Institutional Markets. Its North America and International segments consist of two product categories: Commercial Lines, which consists of Liability, Financial Lines, Property and Global Specialty, and Personal Insurance, which consists of Personal Lines, and Accident and Health.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

