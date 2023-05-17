Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/17/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES INC (DCOM) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial banking and financial services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Dime Community Bank (the Bank). It is engaged in providing full-service commercial and consumer banking services, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers the Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service (CDARS) and Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) programs. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts as well as investment services through Dime Financial Services LLC. Through its title insurance subsidiary, the Bank acts as a broker for title insurance services. It operates 59 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES INC (LOB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts business operations through its commercial bank subsidiary, Live Oak Banking Company (the Bank). The Bank specializes in providing lending and deposit-related services to small businesses nationwide. Its segments include Banking and Fintech. The Banking segment specializes in providing financing services to small businesses nationwide in industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment is involved in making strategic investments in emerging financial technology companies. The Fintech segment is comprised of the Company's direct wholly owned subsidiaries, Live Oak Ventures, Inc. and Canapi Advisors, LLC, and the investments held by those entities, as well as the Bank's investment in Apiture, Inc. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, commercial real estate, and commercial land.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

OPEN LENDING CORP (LPRO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Open Lending Corporation is a provider of loan analytics, risk-based loan pricing, risk modeling and automated decision technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States. It provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies and the captive finance companies of automakers. It also operates as a third-party administrator that adjudicates insurance claims and premium adjustments on automotive loans. Its flagship product, Lenders Protection Platform (LPP), is a cloud-based automotive lending platform. LPP supports loans made to near prime and non-prime borrowers and is designed to underwrite default insurance by linking automotive lenders to insurance companies. The platform uses risk-based pricing models that enable automotive lenders to assess the credit risk of a potential borrower using data-driven analysis. LPP risk models use a score in assessing and pricing risk on automotive loan applications. It serves over 438 lenders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

PJT PARTNERS INC (PJT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PJT Partners Inc. is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. It delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. Its strategic advisory business consists of advising clients on transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments and divestitures. Its Restructuring and Special Situations business include advisors in restructurings and recapitalizations, both in and out of court, around the globe. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds, private credit and hedge funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

