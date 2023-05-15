Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/15/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC (VRTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. The Company offers investments strategies for individual and institutional investors in different investment product structures and through multiple distribution channels. The Company provides various asset classes (equity, fixed income and alternative), geographies (domestic, global, international, and emerging), market capitalizations (large, mid, and small), styles (growth, core, and value) and investment approaches (fundamental, quantitative, and thematic). Its retail products include open-end funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs), as well as closed-end funds and retail separate accounts. Its institutional products are offered through separate accounts and pooled to a variety of institutional clients. The Company also provides sub advisory services to other investment advisers and serve as the collateral manager for structured products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FIRST BANCORP (FBP) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company maintains a diversified loan portfolio by providing a range of commercial and retail lending services to business entities and individuals. It provides commercial business loans, commercial and residential real estate construction and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, letters of credit, and loans for personal uses, home improvement, and automobiles. It offers a range of deposit accounts and services to both retail and commercial customers. It also offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals, and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers. Through Magnolia Financial, it provides accounts receivable financing and factoring, inventory financing, and purchase order financing. It provides internet banking, mobile banking and mobile check deposit, cash management, remote deposit capture, bank-by-phone capabilities, and Automated teller machines (ATMs) across its branch network.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

POPULAR INC (BPOP) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Popular, Inc. (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean. The Company's BPPR segment provides retail, mortgage and commercial banking services through its banking subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, as well as auto and equipment leasing and financing, investment banking, broker-dealer and insurance services through specialized subsidiaries. The Company's BPNA segment consists of Popular North America, Inc. (PNA) functioning as the holding company for its operations in the United States. It also operates PNA's subsidiary, E-LOAN, Inc. The banking operations of BPNA in the United States mainland are based in New York, Florida and New Jersey, conducted under the name of Popular Community Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CUSTOMERS BANCORP INC (CUBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Customers Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It is engaged in banking activities through its subsidiary, Customers Bank (the Bank). The Bank has diversified lending activities and serves its customers through a single-point-of-contact private banking strategy with a focus on community banking businesses, including commercial and industrial and commercial real estate loans to borrowers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York City, New England and other geographies, multifamily lending, small business administration lending and residential mortgage lending. The Bank also serves specialty niche businesses nationwide, including its specialty lending, commercial loans to mortgage companies and commercial equipment financing. The Bank offers digital banking to commercial and consumer businesses nationwide, including banking-as-a-service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services, such as CBIT to businesses, and consumer loans through relationships with fintech companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI) through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary, which provides mortgage insurance. The Company's subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The Company has issued master policies with approximately 1,875 customers, including national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders and other non-bank lenders. The Company offers two principal types of MI coverage, which include primary and pool. Primary MI provides default protection on individual mortgage loans at specified coverage percentages. Pool insurance is generally used to provide additional credit enhancements for certain secondary market mortgage transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

