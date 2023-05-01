Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/1/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

BANK OF MONTREAL (BMO) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of Montreal (BMO) is a Canada-based financial services provider. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services. The Bank conducts its business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets. The Personal and Commercial Banking business includes two retail and business banking operating segments, such as Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking and the United States Personal and Commercial Banking. BMO Wealth Management business provides a full range of clients, from individuals and families to business owners and institutions, offering a wide spectrum of wealth, asset management and insurance products and services. BMO Capital Markets provides products and services to North American and international corporate, institutional and government clients through its investment and corporate banking and global markets divisions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC (FNF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is a provider of title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances and home warranty products. The Company provides transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It operates through three segments: Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of its title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide title insurance and escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, and home warranty products. The F&G segment consists of operations of its annuities and life insurance related businesses. This segment issues a broad portfolio of annuity and life insurance products, including deferred annuities (fixed indexed and fixed rate annuities) and immediate annuities. The Corporate and Other segment consists of the operations of the parent holding company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (SYF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company's revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit. It offers its credit products through its subsidiary, Synchrony Bank (the Bank). Through the Bank, it offers a range of deposit products insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), money market accounts and savings accounts. The Company offers three types of credit products: credit cards, commercial credit products and consumer installment loans. The Company also offers a debt cancellation product. It offers two types of credit cards: private label credit cards and Dual Cards.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC (OMF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a financial service holding company. The Company provides personal loan products; offers credit cards; offers optional credit insurance and other; offers a customer-focused financial wellness program, and acquisitions and dispositions of assets and businesses. It provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to nonprime customers. In addition, the Company offers two credit cards, BrightWay and BrightWay+, through a third-party bank partner. The Company offers optional credit insurance products, such as credit life insurance, which provides for payment to the lender of the finance receivable in the event of the borrower's death; credit disability insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's disability due to illness or injury, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance, which provides scheduled monthly loan payments to the lender during borrower's involuntary unemployment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING SA (ADR) (ITUB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 94% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies. The Wholesale Banking segment offers products and services to middle-market companies, high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and institutional clients. The Company's Activities with the Market + Corporation segment mainly manages the financial results associated with capital surplus, subordinated debt, and net debt of tax credits and debits. The Company provides banking activities, through its commercial, investment, real estate loan, finance and investment credit, and lease portfolios, including foreign exchange operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

