Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/28/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KEMPER CORP (KMPR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kemper Corporation is a diversified insurance holding company. The Company is engaged, through its subsidiaries, in the property and casualty insurance and life and health insurance businesses. The Company conducts its operations through three operating segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance and Life &Health Insurance. The Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance to consumers. The Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance segment that is based in Chicago, Illinois, conducts business in states under the Kemper Auto brand. The Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance segment primarily sells preferred automobile insurance, homeowners insurance and other personal insurance. The Life & Health Insurance segment's products are individual life, accident, supplemental health and property insurance. The Company conducts its operations solely in the United States.

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP. (NMFC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company. It is regulated as a business development company (BDC). The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. The first lien debt may include traditional first-lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first-lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. The Company invests in various sectors, such as software, business services, healthcare services, education, consumer services, distribution and logistics, insurance services, and specialty chemicals and materials. New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. is the investment adviser of the Company.

COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS (CODI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Compass Diversified Holdings acquires and manages a group of small and middle-market businesses headquartered in North America. The Trust's segments include 5.11 Acquisition Corp. (5.11), Boa Holdings Inc. (BOA), The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc. (Ergobaby), Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, Inc. (Lugano), Marucci Sports, LLC (Marucci Sports), Velocity Outdoor, Inc. (Velocity Outdoor), AMT Acquisition Corporation (Arnold), FFI Compass, Inc. (Altor Solutions) and Sterno Products, LLC (Sterno). Its 5.11 segment provides purpose-built technical apparel and gear for law enforcement, firefighters and military special operations as well as outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. Its Ergobaby segment offers a range of baby carriers, strollers, swaddlers, nursing pillows, and related products. Its Marucci Sports segment designs, manufactures, and markets wood and metal baseball bats, fielding gloves, batting gloves, protective gear, sunglasses, and on and off-field apparel.

HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC (THG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company. The Company provides property and casualty insurance services. The Company operates through three segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. Core Commercial product suite provides agents and customers with products designed for small and mid-sized businesses. Core Commercial coverages include commercial multiple peril, workers' compensation and other core commercial. Specialty offers a comprehensive suite of products focused predominately on small to mid-sized businesses. This includes various specialized products that are organized into four distinct divisions: Professional and Executive Lines, Specialty Property & Casualty, Marine, and Surety and Other. Personal Lines coverages include Personal automobile, and Homeowners and other personal lines. The Other segment primarily includes Opus, which provides investment advisory services to affiliates.

ENSTAR GROUP LTD (ESGR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company's segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium and StarStone. The Non-life Run-off segment comprises the operations of its subsidiaries that are running off their property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment underwrites specialist marine, energy, aerospace, non-marine and liability classes. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty and specialty insurance products. The StarStone segment consists of its StarStone International (non-U.S) operations. StarStone is a global specialty insurer operating across underwriting hubs in the Lloyd's and London markets, Bermuda and Continental Europe.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

