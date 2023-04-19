Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/19/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

KEARNY FINANCIAL CORP. (KRNY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kearny Financial Corp. is a holding company for Kearny Bank (the Bank), which is a New Jersey savings bank. The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public in New Jersey and New York and using these deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and for sale into the secondary market. The Bank's loan portfolio is primarily consisting of multi-family loans, non-residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit and consumer loans. The Bank also maintains a portfolio of investment securities, primarily consisting of United States agency mortgage-backed securities, bank-qualified municipal obligations, corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, and subordinated debt. The Bank operates approximately 45 branch offices in New Jersey.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HARBORONE BANCORP INC (HONE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the Bank). The Company's segments include HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The HarborOne Bank consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage is comprised of interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale and servicing process. The residential real estate portfolio loans are originated by HarborOne Mortgage and purchased by the Bank. It provides a variety of financial services to individuals and businesses through its approximately 31 full-service bank branches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. Its deposit products are checking, money market, savings and term certificate of deposit accounts, while its primary lending products are commercial real estate, commercial and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL INC (CLBK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Columbia Bank and Freehold Bank, each of which is a federally chartered stock savings bank. It offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers in its market areas. It attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate a variety of loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. Its residential loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential real estate loans and one-to-four family residential construction loans. It offers title insurance through its subsidiary, First Jersey Title Services, Inc. It also offers a range of insurance products and investment solutions, including personal and business lines of insurance to its customers and New Jersey residents. Wealth management services are offered through a third-party relationship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

FINVOLUTION GROUP (FINV) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FinVolution Group, formerly PPDAI GROUP INC, is a China-based company mainly engaged in operating an online consumer finance platform. The Company's products and services include loan services offered to borrowers, investment services offered to individual investors and institutional funding partners. The loan services offered to borrowers include standard loan products, consumption loan products and other loan products. The investment services offered to individual investors include self-discretionary investing tools, automated investing tools, investment programs and a secondary loan market. The Company also introduces borrowers to institutional funding partners and provides preliminary credit assessment services as well as other services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

AON PLC (AON) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 81% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aon PLC is a global professional services company. The Company provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services: commercial risk solutions, reinsurance solutions, health solutions, and wealth solutions. Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives' management, and Affinity programs. Reinsurance Solutions includes treaty reinsurance, facultative reinsurance, and capital markets. Health Solutions includes consulting and brokerage, voluntary benefits and enrollment solutions, and human capital solutions. Wealth Solutions includes retirement consulting, pension administration, and investments consulting. Data & analytic services include Affinity, Aon Inpoint, CoverWallet, and ReView. Retirement consulting specializes in providing clients with strategic design consulting on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: FAIL RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

