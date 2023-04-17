Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/17/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VIRTU FINANCIAL INC (VIRT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virtu Financial, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing financial services that leverage cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Its segments include Market Making and Execution Services. The Company provides its clients with a product suite, including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Its product offerings allow its clients to trade on hundreds of venues across over 50 countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), options, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and myriad other commodities. Its integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that its clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VIRTU FINANCIAL INC

VIRT Guru Analysis

VIRT Fundamental Analysis

PJT PARTNERS INC (PJT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PJT Partners Inc. is an advisory-focused investment bank. The Company offers a portfolio of advisory services designed to help its clients achieve their strategic objectives. It delivers a range of strategic advisory, capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments around the world. Its strategic advisory business consists of advising clients on transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments and divestitures. Its Restructuring and Special Situations business include advisors in restructurings and recapitalizations, both in and out of court, around the globe. It also provides private fund advisory and fundraising services for alternative investment managers, including private equity funds, real estate funds, private credit and hedge funds.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of PJT PARTNERS INC

PJT Guru Analysis

PJT Fundamental Analysis

CHUBB LTD (CB) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chubb Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance. It offers commercial insurance products and service offerings, such as risk management programs, loss control, and engineering and complex claims management. It provides specialized insurance products to areas, such as aviation and energy. It also offers personal lines insurance coverage, including homeowners, automobile, valuables, umbrella liability and recreational marine products. In addition, it supplies personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance to individuals in select countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHUBB LTD

CB Guru Analysis

CB Fundamental Analysis

TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP (TFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Truist Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company operates through its commercial bank subsidiary, Truist Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking and trust services for clients and its digital platform. The Company's segments include Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer clients, which includes asset management, automobile lending, credit card lending, consumer finance, home equity lending, insurance, investment brokerage services, mobile/online banking, payment solutions, retail deposit products, small business lending and student lending. Its services also include commercial deposit and treasury services, commercial finance, commercial lending, floor plan lending, leasing, investment banking and capital markets services, institutional trust services, international banking, insurance premium finance and supply chain financing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SALES: PASS YIELD COMPARED TO THE S&P 500: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E/GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP

TFC Guru Analysis

TFC Fundamental Analysis

ORIGIN MATERIALS INC (ORGN) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Origin Materials, Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. It replaces petroleum-based materials with decarbonized materials in a range of end products, such as food and beverage packaging, clothing, textiles, plastics, car parts, carpeting, tires, adhesives, soil amendments and more. It has developed a platform technology to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon, into the building block chemicals chloromethyl furfural (CMF) and hydrothermal carbon (HTC), which are referred as furanic intermediates, as well as other minor products. Its technology converts sustainable feedstocks, such as sustainably harvested wood residues, agricultural waste, wood waste, and even corrugated cardboard into materials and products that are made from fossil feedstocks, such as petroleum and natural gas. These sustainable feedstocks are not used in food production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

Detailed Analysis of ORIGIN MATERIALS INC

ORGN Guru Analysis

ORGN Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.