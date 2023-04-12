Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 4/12/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

MERCHANTS BANCORP (MBIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 96% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana (Merchants Bank), Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois (FMBI) and Merchants Asset Management, LLC (MAM). It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates, and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans from the date of origination or purchase, until the date of sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: BONUS PASS NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

RLI CORP (RLI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company that underwrites select property, casualty and surety products through subsidiaries, as well as insurance coverage in the specialty admitted and excess and surplus markets. The Company's segment includes Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment consists of commercial excess and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products and other casualty. The Property segment consists of commercial property, marine and other property. The Surety segment consists of commercial, miscellaneous and contract. Its small commercial business offers property and casualty insurance coverage for small to mid-sized contractors, focused on the construction industry. It conducts operations principally through three insurance companies, including RLI Insurance Company (RLI Ins.), Mt. Hawley Insurance Company (Mt. Hawley) and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company (CBIC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

SLM CORP (SLM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SLM Corporation is a holding company, which operates through subsidiaries and is the financial brand for higher education. The Company's primary business is to originate and service loans it makes to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. It provides tools, resources, and information to help students and families make informed decisions and to improve access and support college completion through its scholarship programs and financing options. It originates and services Private Education Loans, which is a smart option student loan, which emphasizes in-school payment features that can produce shorter terms and reduce customers total finance charges. The Company also offers six loan products for specific graduate programs of study. These include the Sallie Mae Law School Loan, the Sallie Mae MBA Loan, the Sallie Mae Health Professions Graduate Loan, the Sallie Mae Medical School Loan, the Sallie Mae Dental School Loan, and the Sallie Mae Graduate School Loan.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NELNET, INC. (NNI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nelnet, Inc. is a diversified company that is focused on offering loan servicing and education technology, services, and payment processing. The Company's segments include Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS); Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP); Communications; Asset Generation and Management (AGM), and Nelnet Bank. The LSS segment is focused on student and consumer loan origination services and servicing, loan origination and servicing-related technology solutions. The ETS&PP segment provides education services, payment technology, and community management solutions. The Communications segment is focused on providing fiber optic service directly to homes and businesses for Internet, telephone, and television services. The AGM segment includes the acquisition, management and ownership of student and other loan assets. The Company's Nelnet Bank segment is focused on the private education and unsecured consumer loan marketplace.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

NMI HOLDINGS INC (NMIH) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NMI Holdings, Inc. provides mortgage insurance (MI) through its wholly owned insurance subsidiaries, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (NMIC) and National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One (Re One). NMIC is its primary insurance subsidiary, which provides mortgage insurance. The Company's subsidiary, NMI Services, Inc. (NMIS), provides outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. The Company has issued master policies with approximately 1,875 customers, including national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders and other non-bank lenders. The Company offers two principal types of MI coverage, which include primary and pool. Primary MI provides default protection on individual mortgage loans at specified coverage percentages. Pool insurance is generally used to provide additional credit enhancements for certain secondary market mortgage transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

