Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/5/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (WABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which provides consumer and commercial financing with branches throughout Northern and Central California. The principal communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation (CBSC), a company engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions. The Bank is engaged in the banking business through 77 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. It owns 28 banking office locations and one centralized administrative service center facility and leases 55 facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

XP INC (XP) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: XP Inc is a Brazil-based holding company. The Company is a technology-driven platform and a provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP Inc owns technology platforms for investments, financial services and education, as well as media and content platforms, encompassing brands such as XP, Rico, Clear, Infomoney, Xpeed and IM+. The Company is dedicated to providing its customers, through innovation and technology, with financial education, sustainable growth and a business ecosystem. The Company distributes a wide range of financial products and services, including Financial Education and Digital Content Platform; Financial Advisory Services; and Open Platform for Financial Products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global company. The Company's businesses are divided into three business segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Company also includes Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, including its securities portfolio, derivatives and other trading activities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy and other corporate investments. The Company's two principal United States banking subsidiaries include The Bank of New York Mellon, a New York state-chartered bank, which houses its Securities Services businesses, including asset servicing and issuer services and certain market and Wealth Services businesses, including treasury services and clearance and collateral management, as well as the bank-advised business of investment management and BNY Mellon, National Association, which houses its wealth management business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

PRIMERICA, INC. (PRI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Primerica, Inc. (Primerica) is a provider of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company's segments include Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Senior Health. The Company distributes the term life insurance products through its three-issuing life insurance company subsidiaries: Primerica Life Insurance Company (Primerica Life), National Benefit Life Insurance Company, and Primerica Life Insurance Company of Canada (Primerica Life Canada). The Investment and Savings Products segment includes retail and managed mutual funds and annuities distributed through licensed broker-dealer subsidiaries and includes segregated funds. It also distributes mutual fund and annuity products of several third-party companies in United States. The Company's Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. (ADR) (GGAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is an Argentina-based financial services holding company. The Company does not have operations of its own and conduct its business through its subsidiaries. Banco Galicia is the Company's main subsidiary and one of Argentina's service banks. The Company's goal is to consolidate its position as one of Argentina's comprehensive financial services providers while continuing to strengthen Banco Galicia's position as one of Argentina's banks. The Company seeks to broaden and complement the operations and businesses of Banco Galicia, through holdings in companies and undertakings whose objectives are related to and/or can produce synergies with financial activities. The Company's non-banking subsidiaries operate in financial and related activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

