Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 6/16/2023

DLOCAL LTD (DLO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dlocal Ltd, an Uruguay-based company, is focused on enabling global merchants to connect with emerging market users. The Company offers payment platform for emerging markets. Through the Company's direct application programming interface (API), one technology platform, and one contract, which is collectively referred as the One dLocal model. The Company enables global enterprise merchants to get paid (pay-in) and to make payments (pay-out) online in a safe and efficient manner. The Company's cloud-based platform powers both cross-border and local-to-local transactions in approximately 29 countries. The Company enables global merchants to connect with over 600 local payment methods across different geographies, which expands their addressable markets. It operates in different verticals and geographies. The Company's key verticals include retail, streaming, ride hailing, financial institutions, advertising, software as a service (SaaS), travel, e-learning and gaming.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC (SASR) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Investment Management. The Company's Community Banking segment operates through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering a range of financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products, to both individuals and businesses. The Investment Management segment operates through West Financial Services, Inc. and Rembert Pendleton Jackson (RPJ), a subsidiary of the Bank, which provides investment management and financial planning services to individuals, families, small businesses and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax planning, retirement planning, insurance analysis and estate planning. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking and trust services at over 50 locations throughout central Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington D.C.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

TRUSTMARK CORP (TRMK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. The Company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking Segment is responsible for all traditional banking products and services, including loans and deposits. The Wealth Management Segment provides customized solutions for customers by integrating financial services with traditional banking products and services, such as money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust and retirement services. Through Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. (FBBI), a subsidiary of TNB, the Insurance Segment provides a range of retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global company. The Company's businesses are divided into three business segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Company also includes Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, including its securities portfolio, derivatives and other trading activities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy and other corporate investments. The Company's two principal United States banking subsidiaries include The Bank of New York Mellon, a New York state-chartered bank, which houses its Securities Services businesses, including asset servicing and issuer services and certain market and Wealth Services businesses, including treasury services and clearance and collateral management, as well as the bank-advised business of investment management and BNY Mellon, National Association, which houses its wealth management business.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

MERCHANTS BANCORP (MBIN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 82% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. The Company's subsidiaries include subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana (Merchants Bank), Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois (FMBI) and Merchants Asset Management, LLC (MAM). It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Mortgage Banking segment originates, and services government-sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans from the date of origination or purchase, until the date of sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and Small Business Administration (SBA) lending.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

