Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/7/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC (SFBS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that is engaged in the business of accepting deposits from the public and making loans and other investments. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank (the Bank), provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery and Dothan, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank provides commercial, consumer, and other loans and accept deposits, provide electronic banking services, such as online and mobile banking, including remote deposit capture deliver treasury and cash management services, and provides correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. The Banks offers a range of loans to retail customers in the communities. Bank's consumer loans include home equity loans (open and closed-end), vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES INC

SFBS Guru Analysis

SFBS Fundamental Analysis

WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION (WABC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westamerica Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of banking services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary bank, Westamerica Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which provides consumer and commercial financing with branches throughout Northern and Central California. The principal communities served are located in Northern and Central California, from Mendocino, Lake and Nevada Counties in the north to Kern County in the south. In addition, the Bank owns Community Banker Services Corporation (CBSC), a company engaged in providing the Company and its subsidiaries with data processing services and other support functions. The Bank is engaged in the banking business through 77 branch offices in 21 counties in Northern and Central California. It owns 28 banking office locations and one centralized administrative service center facility and leases 55 facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTAMERICA BANCORPORATION

WABC Guru Analysis

WABC Fundamental Analysis

GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. (ADR) (GGAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is an Argentina-based financial services holding company. The Company does not have operations of its own and conduct its business through its subsidiaries. Banco Galicia is the Company's main subsidiary and one of Argentina's service banks. The Company's goal is to consolidate its position as one of Argentina's comprehensive financial services providers while continuing to strengthen Banco Galicia's position as one of Argentina's banks. The Company seeks to broaden and complement the operations and businesses of Banco Galicia, through holdings in companies and undertakings whose objectives are related to and/or can produce synergies with financial activities. The Company's non-banking subsidiaries operate in financial and related activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRUPO FINANCIERO GALICIA S.A. (ADR)

GGAL Guru Analysis

GGAL Fundamental Analysis

BANCO MACRO SA (ADR) (BMA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Macro SA is an Argentina-based public company that offers traditional banking products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, and individuals, thus strengthening its goal to operate as a multiservice bank. Through other companies in the group, the Company also renders services as trustee agent and director and manager of mutual funds, as well as stock exchange services. The Company began the process of acquiring entities, assets and liabilities as part of the privatization of provincial banks and other banking institutions. The Company and Worldline Argentina SA entered into a joint venture agreement with Siemens Itron Business Servicies SA, to be jointly controlled by both companies, for the purpose of facilitating the development of a tax management data processing center, modernizing the existing tax collection systems and processes used by the Province of Salta, and managing and recovering municipal taxes and fees.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO MACRO SA (ADR)

BMA Guru Analysis

BMA Fundamental Analysis

ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (AMK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. is a provider of wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. The Company through its investment advisor subsidiary, AssetMark, Inc., operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions. Its platform enables advisers to outsource services and capabilities. It provides an end-to-end experience, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. In addition, its platform provides tools and capabilities for advisers to manage their day-to-day business activities. It is engaged in providing technology solutions to registered investment advisors (RIAs), RIA enterprises, turnkey asset management programs, and asset managers. It also offers services and solutions, including overlay management, investment solutions and flexible desktop technology.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC

AMK Guru Analysis

AMK Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.