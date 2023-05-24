Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/24/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

ICICI BANK LTD (ADR) (IBN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICICI Bank Limited (the Bank) is a banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing a range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank's business segments include Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Other Banking. The Bank provides a range of products, which includes savings account, women's account, senior citizen account, current accounts, credit cards, home loan, personal loan, car loan, gold loan, fixed deposit, recurring deposit, life insurance, and general insurance. It provides a range of Internet banking services, which includes pay bills, raise service request, and make transfers. It also offers a range of mobile banking services, which includes iMobile Pay, short message service (SMS) banking, Call to Pay, and immediate payment service (IMPS). Its general insurance products include health insurance, travel insurance, home insurance, two wheeler insurance, and car insurance.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ICICI BANK LTD (ADR)

IBN Guru Analysis

IBN Fundamental Analysis

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP (PGC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company's principal subsidiary is Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the Bank), which is a state chartered commercial bank. Its segments include Banking and Peapack Private. Its Banking segment includes commercial (includes corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment financing), commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and Internet banking services; merchant credit card services and customer support sales. Its Peapack Private segment includes investment management services for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian; and other financial planning and advisory services. This segment also includes the activity of the Delaware subsidiary, PGB Trust and Investments of Delaware.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP

PGC Guru Analysis

PGC Fundamental Analysis

HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC (HTLF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heartland Financial USA, Inc.is a multi-bank holding company. The Company conducts its banking business through multiple community banks operating as either independent entities or independently branded divisions. Its Banks provide a range of commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to businesses, including public sector and non-profit entities. It provides traditional and non-traditional service channels, including online banking, mobile banking, and telephone banking. Its Banks provide a suite of banking services comprised of deposit and credit offerings, with treasury management and retirement plan services. Its primary lines of business include commercial banking, small business banking, agricultural loans, residential real estate mortgage lending, retail banking and wealth management, investment and insurance, and retirement plan services. It serves communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA INC

HTLF Guru Analysis

HTLF Fundamental Analysis

CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP (CATY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company of Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, serving individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the local markets in which its branches are located. It provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, United States small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for, household and other consumer expenditures. It provides commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans and distribution and maturity of loans. It offers products and services to businesses, such as checking and deposit, lines of credits, commercial and commercial real estate loans, merchant services and payment processing, treasury management services, international banking and financing services, and other customary banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP

CATY Guru Analysis

CATY Fundamental Analysis

US BANCORP (USB) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: U.S. Bancorp is a financial service holding company. It provides a range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing. Its banking subsidiaries, U.S. Bank National Association and MUFG Union Bank, N.A., are engaged in the general banking business and offer commercial and consumer lending services, lending services, depository services and ancillary services. Its non-banking subsidiaries offer investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, and fund administration services to a broad range of mutual and other funds. Its lines of business are Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of US BANCORP

USB Guru Analysis

USB Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.