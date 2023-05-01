Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/1/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HERITAGE COMMERCE CORP. (HTBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank). It offers a range of range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties of California. It operates through two segments: Banking segment and Factoring segment. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; and small business administration (SBA) loans. It also offers home equity lines of credit. It provides non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, and money market accounts. It offers certificates of deposit and savings accounts. It provides other products and services, such as bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, automated payroll services, electronic funds transfers, online bill pay, and homeowner association services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (LPLA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is a broker-dealer company that provides a platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. The Company provides its technology and service to advisors through a technology platform that is cloud-based and Web-accessible. The Company offers a customizable platform of integrated technology, brokerage and advisory platforms, digital capabilities, clearing and compliance services, business solutions, planning and advice services, and consultative practice management programs. It automates time-consuming processes, such as account opening and management, document imaging, transaction execution, and account rebalancing. The Company's products include alternative investments, annuities, exchange-traded products, insurance-based products, mutual funds, retirement plan products, separately managed accounts, structured products and unit investment trusts.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP (BK) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is a global company. The Company's businesses are divided into three business segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Company also includes Other segment, which includes the leasing portfolio, corporate treasury activities, including its securities portfolio, derivatives and other trading activities, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy and other corporate investments. The Company's two principal United States banking subsidiaries include The Bank of New York Mellon, a New York state-chartered bank, which houses its Securities Services businesses, including asset servicing and issuer services and certain market and Wealth Services businesses, including treasury services and clearance and collateral management, as well as the bank-advised business of investment management and BNY Mellon, National Association, which houses its wealth management business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BAIN CAPITAL SPECIALTY FINANCE INC (BCSF) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. The Company is focused on generating income and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. Its primary focus is capitalizing on opportunities within Bain Capital Credit's Senior Direct Lending Strategy. It is focused on providing risk-adjusted returns and income to its stockholders by investing primarily in middle-market companies with between 10 million dollars and 150 million dollars in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The Company may also invest in mezzanine debt and other junior securities and in secondary purchases of assets or portfolios. It is externally managed by BCSF Advisors, LP.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

CME GROUP INC (CME) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CME Group Inc. provides products across all asset classes, by trading futures, options, cash and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Company offers a range of interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), agricultural commodities, energy and metals. It also offers cash and repo fixed income trading through BrokerTec, and cash and OTC FX trading through electronic broking services (EBS). The Company's operations comprise of the businesses of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (CME), the Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc. (COMEX) and its cash markets business. In addition, it operates central counterparty clearing houses. The Company offers clearing, settlement and guarantees for all products cleared through the clearing house. It provides clearing and settlement services for a range of exchange-traded futures and options on futures contracts and OTC derivatives.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

