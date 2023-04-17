Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 4/17/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE) (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a financial holding company that conducts operations through its banking subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries operate approximately 500 branches in 22 states located in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States. It provides various types of commercial and consumer banking services, including lending, leasing and wealth management services. The Bank's deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The Bank provides financial services for a range of consumer and commercial clients. This includes retail and mortgage banking, wealth management, commercial and middle market banking, factoring and leasing. In addition to its banking operations, it provides various investment products and services through Bank's wholly owned subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. (FCIS) and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc. (FCAM).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE)

FCNCA Guru Analysis

FCNCA Fundamental Analysis

WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION (WAL) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities, including / funds transfer and other digital payment offerings through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank (WAB). WAB operates through five full-service banking divisions: Alliance Bank of Arizona (ABA), Bank of Nevada (BON), Bridge Bank (Bridge), First Independent Bank (FIB), and Torrey Pines Bank (TPB). The Company also provides a range of specialized financial services to business customers across the country, including mortgage banking services through AmeriHome and digital payment services for the class action legal industry. In addition, the Company has two non-bank subsidiaries, CS Insurance Company (CSI) and Western Alliance Trust Company, N.A. (WATC). CSI is a captive insurance company. WATC provides corporate trust services and levered loan administration solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORPORATION

WAL Guru Analysis

WAL Fundamental Analysis

SOUTHSTATE CORP (SSB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SouthState Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of banking services and products to its customers through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, South State Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions. The Bank's loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. It also offers its customers a variety of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, other deposit accounts and treasury and merchant services, through multiple channels, including its network of approximately 251 full-service branches and online, mobile and telephone banking platforms. Through Corporate Billing, LLC, the Bank provides factoring, invoicing, collection, and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHSTATE CORP

SSB Guru Analysis

SSB Fundamental Analysis

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC (BHLB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Berkshire Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in providing business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. The Bank's loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate loan, commercial and industrial loans (C&I), residential mortgages loan, and consumer loans. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts with a range of interest rates and terms. The Bank's deposit accounts consist of demand deposits (non-interest-bearing checking), NOW (interest-bearing checking), regular savings, money market savings, and time certificates of deposit. Its Wealth Management Group provides consultative investment management, trust administration, and financial planning to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It also offers interest rate swaps to commercial loan customers and backs these swaps with offsetting swaps. It serves approximately 100 full-service financial centers its New England and New York.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC

BHLB Guru Analysis

BHLB Fundamental Analysis

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC (TCBI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Texas Capital Bank (the Bank), provides a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to commercial businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and individuals. The Bank focuses on business banking, middle market, and corporate businesses based in Texas. Its business includes lending activities, treasury solutions and deposit products, wealth management and trust and investment banking. The Company offers a variety of loan, deposit account and other financial products and services to its customers. The Bank's treasury capabilities include payments products, including Automated Clearing House (Automated Clearing House), commercial cards, and wire transfers, as well as lockbox solutions, funds transfers, and other treasury management services. The Bank's investment banking solutions are offered through, Texas Capital Securities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES INC

TCBI Guru Analysis

TCBI Fundamental Analysis

Martin Zweig Portfolio

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.