Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 7/7/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NBT BANCORP INC. (NBTB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted through the NBT Bank, National Association (the Bank). The Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services primarily to customers in its market area, which includes central and upstate New York, north-eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Hampshire, western Massachusetts, Vermont, southern Maine and central Connecticut. Through its network of branch locations, the Bank offers a range of products and services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The Bank offers various other products and services through its branch network, such as trust and investment services and financial planning and life insurance services. Through NBT Financial Services, Inc., the Company operates EPIC Advisors, Inc. (EPIC), a retirement plan administrator. It also provides other services through its subsidiaries, such as insurance, retirement plan administration and other.

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. (CBU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (the Bank or CBNA), and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (BPAS). It operates in three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. In addition, it provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services, consisting of BPAS and its subsidiaries, provides retirement plans, health and fiduciary services, actuarial and pension services, and healthcare consulting services, welfare plans, fund administration, institutional trust services, collective investment funds. The All Other segment is comprised of wealth management, which includes trust services and insurance services, such as personal and commercial lines of insurance and other risk management products and services.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP (MASSACHUSETTS) (INDB) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company of Rockland Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of banking, investment and financial services, operating with over 120 retail branches, as well as a network of commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices primarily in Eastern Massachusetts, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. The Bank also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. The Bank's commercial, consumer real estate, and other consumer loan portfolios consist of loans made to residents of and businesses located in the Bank's market area. Its commercial loans consist of commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and small business loans. The Bank's consumer portfolio consists of real estate loans comprised of residential mortgages and home equity loans and lines, all secured by one-to-four family residential properties, as well as other consumer loans.

GLACIER BANCORP, INC. (GBCI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of banking products and services, including retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing. The Company's lending activities include first-mortgage, conventional loans secured by residential properties, particularly single-family; commercial lending, including agriculture and public entities, and installment lending for consumer purposes, such as home equity and automobile. It serves individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations and public entities. The Company provides commercial banking services in 143 communities through 221 banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Utah, Washington, Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, and Nevada. It primarily focuses on tourism, construction, mining, energy, manufacturing, agriculture, service industry, and health care markets.

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (AJG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage, consulting and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations around the world. Its segments include brokerage, risk management and corporate. Its brokerage segment operations provide brokerage and consulting services to companies and entities of all types, including commercial, not-for-profit and public entities. Risk management segment operations provide contract claim settlement, claim administration, loss control services and risk management consulting for commercial, not for profit, captive and public entities and various other organizations that choose to self-insure property/casualty coverage or choose to use a third-party claims management organization. It provides insurance benefits to captive independent contractors across the Unites States. It also offers coverage for marine liability, ports and terminal liability.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

