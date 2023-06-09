Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/9/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company offers various financial services activities, including investment management services; merger and acquisition and advisory services; underwriting; trading and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and others. The Company operate through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, Bank, and Other. The PCG segment provides financial planning, investment advisory and securities transaction services. Its Capital Markets segment conducts investment banking, institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and the syndication and management of investments in low-income housing funds. Its Asset Management segment provides asset management, portfolio management, and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients. Its Bank segment provides various types of loans, including corporate loans, residential mortgage loans, and tax-exempt loans.

1ST SOURCE CORP (SRCE) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 1st Source Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. It offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans to primarily privately owned businesses. It provides traditional banking services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. The Company offers a full line of on-line and mobile banking products which includes person-to-person payments, mobile deposit, outside account aggregation, money management budgeting solutions and bill payment. It also provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. It offers a variety of financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services to its customers.

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC (SIGI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates property and casualty insurance subsidiaries that sell products and services in the United States. Its segments include Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. Standard Commercial Lines segment, which consists of property and casualty insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace to commercial enterprises, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. Standard Personal Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage sold through the Write Your Own (WYO) program of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). E&S Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers who are unable to obtain coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.

BANCFIRST CORP (BANF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries, BancFirst and Pegasus Bank, which are a state-chartered banks. The Company has six business units: metropolitan banks, community banks, Pegasus, Worthington, other financial services and executive, operations, and support. Metropolitan banks, community banks, Pegasus and Worthington offers commercial and retail lending, a full line of deposit accounts and other. Metropolitan banks consist of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. Community banks consist of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. Pegasus consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. Worthington consists of banking locations in the Fort Worth metropolitan area. Other financial services are specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking and insurance.

COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM, INC. (CBU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Bank System, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (the Bank or CBNA), and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc. (BPAS). It operates in three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. In addition, it provides treasury management solutions and payment processing services. The Employee Benefit Services, consisting of BPAS and its subsidiaries, provides retirement plans, health and fiduciary services, actuarial and pension services, and healthcare consulting services, welfare plans, fund administration, institutional trust services, collective investment funds. The All Other segment is comprised of wealth management, which includes trust services and insurance services, such as personal and commercial lines of insurance and other risk management products and services.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

