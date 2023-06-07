Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/7/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National is a retail and consumer-oriented community bank with approximately 94 bank branches. City National provides credit, deposit, and trust and investment management services to its customers. City National include commercial banking, which offers a range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers; consumer banking that provides banking services to consumers, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts; and various other products. City National also provides mortgage banking services, trust, investment and custodial services, administration of personal trusts and estates, management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans and charitable foundations.

ALLSTATE CORP (ALL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company's business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is primarily engaged in the property and casualty insurance business in the United States and Canada. The Company's segments include Allstate Protection, Run-off Property-Liability, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance through agents, contact centers and online. The Run-off Property-Liability segment includes property and casualty insurance coverage. The Protection Services segment includes Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment offers voluntary benefits and individual life and health products, and other health insurance products.

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Express Company is a globally integrated payments company. The Company provides its customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that builds business. It operates under four segments: U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), and Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS). USCS offers travel and lifestyle services as well as banking and non-card financing products. CS offers payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. CS also issues corporate cards and provides services to select global corporate clients. ICS also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition businesses. GMNS provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services and data analytics. It provides credit and charge cards to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies and corporations.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES INC (MMC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is a professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. The Company is the parent company of various risk advisors and specialty consultants, including Marsh, the insurance broker; Guy Carpenter, the risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, the provider of advice and digital solutions that help organizations meet the health, wealth and career needs, and Oliver Wyman Group, the management and economic consultancy. It conducts business through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, which includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services, and Consulting includes health, wealth and career services and products, and specialized management, economic and brand consulting services. The Company conducts business in the Risk and Insurance Services segment through Marsh and Guy Carpenter. It conducts business in the Consulting segment through Mercer and Oliver Wyman Group.

HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP (HFWA) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Heritage Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of its wholly owned subsidiary, Heritage Bank (the Bank). Its business consists primarily of commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium-sized businesses and their owners in its market areas and attracting deposits from the general public. The Company also makes real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans and residential real estate loans for sale or investment purposes on residential properties located primarily in its market. Its lending activities are conducted through the Bank. The Bank originates construction loans for residential and for commercial and multifamily properties. The Bank conducts business from its approximately 50 branch offices located throughout Washington State, the greater Portland, Oregon area and Eugene, Oregon.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.