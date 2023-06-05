Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/5/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BROOKFIELD CORP (BN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookfield Corporation is a global alternative asset manager. The Company is focused on deploying its capital on a value basis and compounding it over the long term. Its businesses include Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition business manages a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy, and sustainable solutions. Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities, and midstream sectors. The Company's Private Equity business is focused on acquiring businesses that provide essential products and services. Real Estate business owns, operates, and develops properties. The Credit business offers comprehensive offerings of alternative investment products. The Company's Insurance Solutions business provides capital and investment solutions across the life, annuity, and property and casualty industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD (BAM) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is primarily engaged in providing alternative asset management services. The Company provides its services through an ownership interest in an alternative asset management business, which is carried on by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (Brookfield) and its subsidiaries. Its products have three categories, which include long-term private funds, perpetual strategies and liquid strategies. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include 2451634 Alberta Inc. and Brookfield UK Employee Co Limited. Brookfield is a global alternative asset manager with assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world, including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is an asset management company, which provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors. It provides a range of United States mutual funds, sub advised funds, separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts and other products. It also provides investment advisory clients with related administrative services, including distribution, mutual fund transfer agent, accounting and shareholder services; participant recordkeeping and transfer agent services for defined contribution retirement plans; brokerage; trust services, and non-discretionary advisory services through model delivery. It offers retirement income planning software to create a comprehensive suite of retirement income solutions for investors and practitioner tools for financial professionals. It also provides tax-aware income planning software, which provides a personalized income strategy. It serves clients in approximately 55 countries across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

COMERICA INCORPORATED (CMA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comerica Incorporated is a financial holding company. Its Commercial Bank segment serves small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services. Retail Bank segment includes a range of personal financial services, consisting of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering and mortgage loan origination. The segment also offers a subset of commercial products and services to micro-businesses. Wealth Management segment offers products and services consisting of fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. Finance segment includes the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. The Company's product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. The Company also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

