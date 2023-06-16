Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 6/16/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MORGAN STANLEY (MS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. Its Institutional Securities segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high net worth clients. Its Wealth Management segment provides financial services and solutions to individual investors and small-to-medium sized businesses and institutions covering: brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; residential real estate loans and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services. Its Investment Management segment provides a range of investment strategies and products to a diverse group of clients.

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. (CTBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) is a bank holding company. The Company owns all the capital stock of one commercial bank and one trust company, serving small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The commercial bank is Community Trust Bank, Inc., Pikeville, Kentucky (CTB) and the trust company is Community Trust and Investment Company, Lexington, Kentucky. CTBI is engaged in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals, and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The lending activities of CTB include making commercial, construction, mortgage and personal loans.

CNA FINANCIAL CORP (CNA) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CNA Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company's segments include Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group and Corporate & Other. Its Specialty provides management and professional liability and other coverages through property and casualty products and services using a network of brokers, independent agencies and managing general underwriters. Its Commercial segment works with a network of brokers and independent agents to market a range of property and casualty insurance products to all types of insureds targeting small business, construction, middle markets and other commercial customers. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages on a global basis through a branch operation in Canada, a European business consisting of insurance companies based in the United Kingdom and Luxembourg and Hardy, its Lloyd's syndicate. The Life & Group segment includes the results of its long-term care business that is in run-off.

WELLS FARGO & CO (WFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company. The Company provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through banking locations and offices, the Internet (www.wellsfargo.com) and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions in states, the District of Columbia and in countries outside the United States. The Company provides consumer financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, mortgage and home equity, and small business lending. In addition, the Company offers financial planning, private banking, investment management, and fiduciary services. The Company also provides financial solutions to businesses through products and services including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, trade financing, treasury management, and investment banking services.

T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is an asset management company, which provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors. It provides a range of United States mutual funds, sub advised funds, separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts and other products. It also provides investment advisory clients with related administrative services, including distribution, mutual fund transfer agent, accounting and shareholder services; participant recordkeeping and transfer agent services for defined contribution retirement plans; brokerage; trust services, and non-discretionary advisory services through model delivery. It offers retirement income planning software to create a comprehensive suite of retirement income solutions for investors and practitioner tools for financial professionals. It also provides tax-aware income planning software, which provides a personalized income strategy. It serves clients in approximately 55 countries across the world.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

