Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/29/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC (DFIN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global risk and compliance solutions company. It provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software, technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds and others. Its segments include Capital Markets-Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies-Software Solutions (IC-SS) and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM). CM-SS segment provides software solutions to public and private companies. CM-CCM segment provides technology-enabled services and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies. The Company's IC-SS segment provides software solutions that enable clients to store and manage compliance and regulatory information. IC-CCM segment provides its investment company clients tech-enabled services to prepare and file registration forms and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA (ZION) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides a range of banking products and related services, primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Company conducts its operations primarily through seven separately managed bank divisions, each with its own local branding and management. Its products and services include commercial and small business banking, commercial real estate lending, retail banking, and wealth management. Its commercial business banking products and services include commercial and industrial lending and leasing, municipal and public finance services, cash management services, commercial card and merchant processing services, and capital markets, syndication, and foreign exchange services. Its retail banking products and services include residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit and installment consumer loans, and personal trust services.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company offers various financial services activities, including investment management services; merger and acquisition and advisory services; underwriting; trading and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and others. The Company operate through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, Bank, and Other. The PCG segment provides financial planning, investment advisory and securities transaction services. Its Capital Markets segment conducts investment banking, institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, and the syndication and management of investments in low-income housing funds. Its Asset Management segment provides asset management, portfolio management, and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients. Its Bank segment provides various types of loans, including corporate loans, residential mortgage loans, and tax-exempt loans.

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. The Company's product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. The Company also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE) (FCNCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. is a financial holding company that conducts operations through its banking subsidiary, First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company and its subsidiaries operate approximately 500 branches in 22 states located in the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Western United States. It provides various types of commercial and consumer banking services, including lending, leasing and wealth management services. The Bank's deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The Bank provides financial services for a range of consumer and commercial clients. This includes retail and mortgage banking, wealth management, commercial and middle market banking, factoring and leasing. In addition to its banking operations, it provides various investment products and services through Bank's wholly owned subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. (FCIS) and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc. (FCAM).

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

