Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/24/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. (ADR) (NABZY) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Australia Bank Limited (NAB) is a financial services company. The Company's segments include the Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, New Zealand Banking and Corporate Functions and Other. Business and Private Banking focuses on small and medium customer segments, including specialized Agriculture, Health, Government, Education and Community services. Personal Banking provides customers with products and services provides home loans or manage personal finances through deposit, credit or personal loan facilities. Corporate and Institutional Banking provides a range of products and services including client coverage, corporate finance, markets, asset servicing, transactional banking and enterprise payments. It consists of Partnership Banking, servicing retail, business, and private customers; Corporate and Institutional Banking, servicing corporate and institutional customers, and includes Markets Sales operations in New Zealand.

COMERICA INCORPORATED (CMA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Comerica Incorporated is a financial holding company. Its Commercial Bank segment serves small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services. Retail Bank segment includes a range of personal financial services, consisting of consumer lending, consumer deposit gathering and mortgage loan origination. The segment also offers a subset of commercial products and services to micro-businesses. Wealth Management segment offers products and services consisting of fiduciary services, private banking, retirement services, investment management and advisory services, investment banking and brokerage services. Finance segment includes the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. (COF) is a large-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial service holding company. The Company offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through digital channels, branch locations, cafes, and other distribution channels. The Company's segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment consists of its domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card businesses in the United Kingdom and Canada. The Consumer Banking segment consists of its deposit gathering and lending activities for consumers and small businesses, and national auto lending. The Commercial Banking segment consists of its lending, deposit gathering, capital markets and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The Company's subsidiary includes Capital One, National Association (CONA).

BANCO SANTANDER SA (ADR) (SAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander, S.A. is a Spain-based company engaged as a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company's commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels.

AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY (AXP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American Express Company is a globally integrated payments company. The Company provides its customers with access to products, insights, and experiences that builds business. It operates under four segments: U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), and Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS). USCS offers travel and lifestyle services as well as banking and non-card financing products. CS offers payment and expense management, banking and non-card financing products. CS also issues corporate cards and provides services to select global corporate clients. ICS also provides services to international customers, including travel and lifestyle services, and manages certain international joint ventures and its loyalty coalition businesses. GMNS provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services and data analytics. It provides credit and charge cards to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies and corporations.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

