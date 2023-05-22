Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/22/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

STELLAR BANCORP INC (STEL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stellar Bank (the Bank), the Company provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small-to-medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual customers within its markets. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending services, including commercial loans, loans to small businesses guaranteed by the small business administration (the SBA), mortgage loans, home equity loans, personal loans and automobile loans, among others. The types of deposit accounts that the Company offers are typical of most commercial banks and consist of checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and other time deposits of various types and terms. It operates over 60 full-service banking centers, with 43 banking centers in the Houston region, 16 banking centers in the Beaumont region and one banking center in Dallas, Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

KEYCORP (KEY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company's Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED (HBAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a diversified regional bank holding company. Its segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Commercial Banking segment provides capabilities through bankers, capabilities, and digital channels, and includes a set of product offerings. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides an array of financial products and services to consumer and small business customers including, but not limited to, checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, compact discs (CDs), investments, consumer loans, credit cards, and small business loans. The Vehicle Finance segment provides products and services that provide financing to consumers. The RBHPCG segment consists of private banking, wealth and investment management, and retirement plan services. The Company has over 1,032 full-service branches and private client group offices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC (HIG) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company's segments include Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds. Commercial Lines segment provides a variety of insurance products and risk management services in the United States and internationally. Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners and personal umbrella coverage to individuals across the United States. Property & Casualty Other Operations segment includes certain property and casualty operations. Group Benefits segment provides employers and associations with group life, accident and disability coverage, along with other products and services, including voluntary benefits, and group retiree health. Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts and provides investment management, distribution and administrative services, such as product design, implementation and oversight.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

MOODY'S CORP (MCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment company. The Company operates through two segments: Moody's Investors Service (MIS), and Moody's Analytics (MA). The MIS segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on a range of debt obligations, programs and facilities, and the entities that issue such obligations in markets worldwide, including various corporate, financial institution and governmental obligations, and structured finance securities. The MIS segment consists of five lines of business, which include corporate finance group; structured finance group; financial institutions group; public, project and infrastructure finance, and MIS Other. The MA segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The MA segment consists of three lines of business, such as decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

