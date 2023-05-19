Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 5/19/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

OLD SECOND BANCORP INC (OSBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Old Second National Bank (the Bank), offers financial services. It provides full-service banking business, which includes a range of deposit products, trust and wealth management services, lending services, and deposit services, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, time deposit and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit, lease financing receivables and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations. It also provides additional services, which includes acquisition of United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers' checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, discount brokerage, debit cards, credit cards, and other special services. Its lending activities include making commercial and consumer loans, primarily on a secured basis.

MERCURY GENERAL CORP (MCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company engaged in writing personal automobile insurance business. The Company writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection and umbrella insurance. The Company's automobile coverages include collision, property damage, bodily injury, personal injury protection, underinsured, and uninsured motorist and other hazards. Its homeowners' coverage includes dwelling, liability, personal property, fire and other hazards. The Company offers standard, non-standard and preferred private passenger automobile insurance. It also offers homeowners insurance in approximately 10 states, commercial automobile insurance in approximately four states, and mechanical protection insurance in various states. Its subsidiaries include Mercury Casualty Company, California Automobile Insurance Company, Orion Indemnity Company, American Mercury Insurance Company, Animas Funding LLC, and Mercury Insurance Company of Illinois.

MARKEL CORP (MKL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of markets. The Company's principal business is to market and underwrites specialty insurance products. The Company's insurance business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products using multiple platforms. Its investing activities are primarily related to its underwriting operations. The Company operates through two underwriting segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all of the Company's direct business and facultative placements and is written through its Markel Specialty, Markel International and State National divisions. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance and is primarily written through its Global Reinsurance division. The Company, through its subsidiary, Markel Ventures, Inc., owns controlling interests in a diverse portfolio of businesses that operate in a variety of industries.

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION (HMN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horace Mann Educators Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company markets and underwrites individual and group insurance and financial solutions for the educational community. Its segments include Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, Supplemental & Group Benefits and Corporate & Other. The Property & Casualty segment's primary insurance products include private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance. Its property coverage includes both homeowners and renters policies. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed and variable annuities; the Horace Mann Retirement Advantage open architecture platform, and traditional term and whole life insurance products. The Supplemental & Group Benefits offers employer-sponsored products, including accident, critical illness, term life, and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, including supplemental heart, supplemental cancer, and supplemental disability.

MORGAN STANLEY (MS) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Morgan Stanley is a global financial services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. Its segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. Its Institutional Securities segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high net worth clients. Its Wealth Management segment provides financial services and solutions to individual investors and small-to-medium sized businesses and institutions covering: brokerage and investment advisory services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; residential real estate loans and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services. Its Investment Management segment provides a range of investment strategies and products to a diverse group of clients.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

