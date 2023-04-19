Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/19/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

MERCURY GENERAL CORP (MCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company engaged in writing personal automobile insurance business. The Company writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection and umbrella insurance. The Company's automobile coverages include collision, property damage, bodily injury, personal injury protection, underinsured, and uninsured motorist and other hazards. Its homeowners' coverage includes dwelling, liability, personal property, fire and other hazards. The Company offers standard, non-standard and preferred private passenger automobile insurance. It also offers homeowners insurance in approximately 10 states, commercial automobile insurance in approximately four states, and mechanical protection insurance in various states. Its subsidiaries include Mercury Casualty Company, California Automobile Insurance Company, Orion Indemnity Company, American Mercury Insurance Company, Animas Funding LLC, and Mercury Insurance Company of Illinois.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of MERCURY GENERAL CORP

MCY Guru Analysis

MCY Fundamental Analysis

MBIA INC (MBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MBIA Inc. is a provider of financial guarantee insurance to the United States' public finance markets through its subsidiary National Public Finance Guarantee Corporation (National). The Company also provides financial guarantee insurance in the international and structured finance markets through its subsidiary MBIA Corp. The Company's segments include United States (U.S.) public finance insurance and International and Structured Finance Insurance. The U.S. Public Finance Insurance portfolio is managed through National. The financial guarantees issued by National provides irrevocable guarantees of the payment of the principal, and interest or other amounts owing on, U.S. public finance insured obligations when due. The international and structured finance insurance segment is conducted through MBIA Insurance Corporation and its subsidiary (MBIA Corp.). MBIA Corp. insures non-United States public finance and global structured finance obligations, including asset-backed obligations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of MBIA INC

MBI Guru Analysis

MBI Fundamental Analysis

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION (HMN) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Horace Mann Educators Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company markets and underwrites individual and group insurance and financial solutions for the educational community. Its segments include Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, Supplemental & Group Benefits and Corporate & Other. The Property & Casualty segment's primary insurance products include private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance. Its property coverage includes both homeowners and renters policies. The Life & Retirement segment markets tax-qualified fixed, fixed indexed and variable annuities; the Horace Mann Retirement Advantage open architecture platform, and traditional term and whole life insurance products. The Supplemental & Group Benefits offers employer-sponsored products, including accident, critical illness, term life, and long-term disability, as well as worksite direct products, including supplemental heart, supplemental cancer, and supplemental disability.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of HORACE MANN EDUCATORS CORPORATION

HMN Guru Analysis

HMN Fundamental Analysis

HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP (HWC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hancock Whitney Corporation is a financial services company. It provides financial services through its bank subsidiary, Hancock Whitney Bank (the Bank), a Mississippi state bank. The Bank offers a range of traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business and retail customers, providing a range of transaction and savings deposit products, treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products (including revolving credit facilities), letters of credit and similar financial guarantees. It provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations and individuals and provides its customers access to investment advisory and brokerage products. Its primary lending focus is to provide commercial, consumer and real estate loans to consumers, small and middle market businesses, and corporate clients in the markets and sectors served by the Bank. The Bank, through its trust department, offers a full range of trust services on a fee basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of HANCOCK WHITNEY CORP

HWC Guru Analysis

HWC Fundamental Analysis

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP (FCF) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. It provides a diversified range of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) is a Pennsylvania bank and trust company. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, financial, agricultural, and other loans, commercial real estate loans, real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, and loans to individuals. Its consumer services include Internet, mobile and telephone banking, an automated teller machine network, personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, and safe deposit facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORP

FCF Guru Analysis

FCF Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.