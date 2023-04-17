Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/17/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. (CACC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Credit Acceptance Corporation is engaged in offering financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company's financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers. The Company offers two programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers, which is referred to as dealer loan in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans. Under the Purchase Program, the Company buys the consumer loans from the dealers, which is referred to as a purchased loan and keep all amounts collected from the consumer. Its target market consists of approximately 60,000 independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The Company has market area managers located throughout the United States that market its programs to dealers, enroll new dealers, and support active dealers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

T ROWE PRICE GROUP INC (TROW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a financial service holding company that provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors. It provides a range of United States mutual funds, sub advised funds, separately managed accounts, collective investment trusts and other products, which include open-ended investment products offered to investors outside the United States and products offered through variable annuity life insurance plans in the United States. It also provides investment advisory clients with related administrative services, including distribution, mutual fund transfer agent, accounting and shareholder services; participant recordkeeping and transfer agent services for defined contribution retirement plans; brokerage; trust services, and non-discretionary advisory services through model delivery. It operates in Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). It serves clients in approximately 55 countries across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

LOEWS CORP (L) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company's segments consist of individual operating subsidiaries, including CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels) and the Corporate segment. The CNA segment provides insurance products, such as commercial property and casualty coverage, including surety, and its services also include risk management, information services, warranty and claims administration. The CNA segment's commercial property and casualty insurance operations include Specialty, Commercial and International lines of business. The Boardwalk Pipelines segment is engaged in the business of transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids and hydrocarbons. Boardwalk Pipelines owns and operates approximately 13,515 miles of interconnected natural gas pipelines directly serving customers in 13 states. Loews Hotels segment is engaged in operating a chain of hotels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MOODY'S CORP (MCO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moody's Corporation is a global integrated risk assessment company. The Company operates through two segments: Moody's Investors Service (MIS), and Moody's Analytics (MA). The MIS segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on a range of debt obligations, programs and facilities, and the entities that issue such obligations in markets worldwide, including various corporate, financial institution and governmental obligations, and structured finance securities. The MIS segment consists of five lines of business, which include corporate finance group; structured finance group; financial institutions group; public, project and infrastructure finance, and MIS Other. The MA segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in global financial markets. The MA segment consists of three lines of business, such as decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

BLACKROCK INC (BLK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platform of alpha-seeking active, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enables the Company to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. The Company's product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds (ETFs), separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. The Company also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

