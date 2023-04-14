Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/14/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

FIRST BANCORP (NORTH CAROLINA) (FBNC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First BanCorp. is a financial holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company controlled two subsidiaries: FirstBank Puerto Rico (the Bank or FirstBank) and FirstBank Insurance Agency, Inc. (FirstBank Insurance Agency). It operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, which consists of lending and other services; Consumer (Retail) Banking, which consists of consumer lending and deposit-taking activities; Mortgage Banking, which consists of the origination, sale, and servicing of a range of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities; Treasury and Investments, which consists of treasury and investment management functions; United States Operations, which consists of all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland, and Virgin Islands Operations, which consists of banking activities conducted by FirstBank in the United States Virgin Islands and British Virgin Islands, including retail and commercial banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BANCORP (NORTH CAROLINA)

FBNC Guru Analysis

FBNC Fundamental Analysis

COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC. (CTBI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) is a bank holding company. The Company owns all the capital stock of one commercial bank and one trust company, serving small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee. The commercial bank is Community Trust Bank, Inc., Pikeville, Kentucky (CTB) and the trust company is Community Trust and Investment Company, Lexington, Kentucky. CTBI is engaged in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals, and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The lending activities of CTB include making commercial, construction, mortgage and personal loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP, INC.

CTBI Guru Analysis

CTBI Fundamental Analysis

COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. (CBSH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates as a super-community bank and offers a range of financial products to consumer and commercial customers. It has approximately 275 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado and commercial offices. The Company's segments include Commercial, Consumer, and Wealth. The Commercial segment provides a full array of corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card products, payment solutions, leasing, and international services, as well as business and government deposit, investment, and cash management services. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer instalment lending, personal mortgage banking, and consumer debit and credit bank card activities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management services to both personal and institutional corporate customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of COMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC.

CBSH Guru Analysis

CBSH Fundamental Analysis

CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION (CSWC) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company. The Company is engaged in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company's investment objective includes producing attractive risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from the Company's debt investments and realizing capital appreciation from its equity and equity-related investments. The Company invests primarily in debt securities, including senior debt and second lien, and also invests in preferred stock and common stock alongside its debt investments or through warrants. The Company's subsidiary, Capital Southwest Management Corporation (CSMC), generally incurred all normal operating and administrative expenses, including, but not limited to, salaries and related benefits, rent, equipment and other administrative costs required for its day-to-day operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORPORATION

CSWC Guru Analysis

CSWC Fundamental Analysis

WELLS FARGO & CO (WFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Wells Fargo & Company is a financial services company. The Company provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through banking locations and offices, the Internet (www.wellsfargo.com) and other distribution channels to individuals, businesses and institutions in states, the District of Columbia and in countries outside the United States. The Company provides consumer financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and auto, mortgage and home equity, and small business lending. In addition, the Company offers financial planning, private banking, investment management, and fiduciary services. The Company also provides financial solutions to businesses through products and services including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, trade financing, treasury management, and investment banking services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

Detailed Analysis of WELLS FARGO & CO

WFC Guru Analysis

WFC Fundamental Analysis

Joel Greenblatt Portfolio

Top Joel Greenblatt Stocks

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.