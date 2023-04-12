Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 4/12/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

BOK FINANCIAL CORP (BOKF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BOK Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. It offers full-service banking in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three principal lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment includes retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network and all mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management is engaged in brokerage and trading activities mainly related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of United States government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts.

ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO. (AJG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Miscellaneous) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage, consulting and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations around the world. Its segments include brokerage, risk management and corporate. Its brokerage segment operations provide brokerage and consulting services to companies and entities of all types, including commercial, not-for-profit and public entities. Risk management segment operations provide contract claim settlement, claim administration, loss control services and risk management consulting for commercial, not for profit, captive and public entities and various other organizations that choose to self-insure property/casualty coverage or choose to use a third-party claims management organization. It provides insurance benefits to captive independent contractors across the Unites States. It also offers coverage for marine liability, ports and terminal liability.

AFLAC INCORPORATED (AFL) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aflac Incorporated is engaged in supplemental health and life insurance company. Its insurance business is marketed and administered through American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac) in the United States and through Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. (ALIJ) in Japan. Its segments include Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. Aflac Japan is designed to help consumers pay for medical and non-medical costs that are not reimbursed under Japan's national health insurance system. Its insurance products include cancer, medical and income support insurance, nursing care insurance, work leave insurance, whole life, GIFT and WAYS and child endowment. It designs its United States insurance products to provide supplemental coverage for people having medical or primary insurance coverage. Aflac U.S. products are distributed in the individual and group supplemental insurance markets. It also offers insurance products, such as accident insurance, disability insurance, cancer insurance and others.

SELECTIVE INSURANCE GROUP INC (SIGI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that owns and operates property and casualty insurance subsidiaries that sell products and services in the United States. Its segments include Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. Standard Commercial Lines segment, which consists of property and casualty insurance products and services provided in the standard marketplace to commercial enterprises, businesses, non-profit organizations, and government agencies. Standard Personal Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services, including flood insurance coverage sold through the Write Your Own (WYO) program of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). E&S Lines segment, which consists of insurance products and services provided to customers who are unable to obtain coverage in the standard marketplace. The Investment segment invests insurance premiums, as well as amounts generated through its capital management strategies.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION (CINF) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 0% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cincinnati Financial Corporation is engaged in the business of property casualty insurance, which markets through independent insurance agencies in approximately 46 states. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, Life insurance, and Investments. The Commercial lines insurance segment includes five commercial business lines, such as commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines. The Personal lines insurance segment includes three business lines, including personal auto, homeowner, and other personal lines. The Excess and surplus lines insurance segment includes commercial casualty and commercial property. The Life insurance segment includes term life insurance, worksite products, whole life insurance, and universal life insurance. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments and equity investments.

