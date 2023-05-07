Validea's Top 5 Financial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/7/2023

The following are the top rated Financial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL INC (ENVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enova International, Inc. is a technology and analytics company, which is focused on providing online financial services. The Company offers or arranges loans or draws on lines of credit to consumers in 37 states in the United States and Brazil. It also offers financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington D.C. in the United States. Its customers include the small businesses which have bank accounts but use alternative financial services because of their limited access to more traditional credit from banks, credit card companies and other lenders. The Company's products and services include installment loans, line of credit accounts, receivables purchase agreements, CSO program and bank programs. The Company offers or arranges loans to consumers under the names CashNetUSA, NetCredit and Simplic. It also offers financing to small under the names OnDeck, Headway Capital and The Business Backer.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

EVERCORE INC (EVR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Evercore Inc. is an independent investment banking advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: Investment Banking & Equities and Investment Management. The Investment Banking & Equities segment includes the investment banking business, through which the Company provides advice to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and other strategic corporate transactions, with a particular focus on advising multinational corporations and private equity firms on large, complex transactions. The Investment Management segment includes the wealth management business, through which it provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals and associated entities, and the private equity business, which holds interests in private equity funds, which are not managed by the Company. It also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and acquirers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (JHG) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Janus Henderson Group PLC is an independent global asset manager. The Company specializes in active investment across all asset classes. It operates through the investment management business segment. The Company manages a range of actively managed investment products for institutional and retail investors across five capabilities: Equities, Fixed Income, Multi-Asset, Quantitative Equities and Alternatives. It operates across various product lines, distribution channels and geographic regions. The Company conducts its operations in North America, the United Kingdom (UK), continental Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

QIFU TECHNOLOGY INC - ADR (QFIN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qifu Technology Inc, formerly 360 DigiTech Inc, is a China-based company mainly engaged in credit technology services. The services provided by the Company are divided into credit-driven services and platform services according to the nature of the service and the level of related credit risk. The credit-driven services match potential borrowers with financial institutions, enabling financial institutions to obtain borrowers, conduct credit evaluation, fund matching and post-loan services. The platform services include a full range of loan assistance and post-loan services under the capital-light model, intelligent marketing services, referral services, and risk management software as services (SaaS) for financial institution partners under the Intelligent Credit Engine (ICE) model.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

BANK OF AMERICA CORP (BAC) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 57% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Its segments include Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking and Global Markets. Consumer Banking segment offers a range of credit, banking and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The GWIM includes two businesses: Merrill Wealth Management, which provides tailored solutions to meet clients' needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking and retirement products and Bank of America Private Bank, which provides comprehensive wealth management solutions. Global Banking segment provides a range of lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions, and underwriting and advisory services. Global Markets segment offers sales and trading services and research services to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

